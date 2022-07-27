CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — A full ban on fires has been imposed at Crater Lake National Park.
Park officials said the restrictions are in effect because of the continued and escalating fire danger in Southern Oregon and because of predictions of above normal significant wildfire potential for the next several months. The ban began Thursday and will remain in effect until lifted.
Under the ban, wood fire and charcoal are not allowed. Liquid fuel, propane camp stoves and gas grills are permitted in the Mazama Campground, picnic areas and backcountry and residential areas.
Smoking is permitting only in: vehicles — and an ashtray must be used for ashes and butts — or while stopped in an area at least three feet is diameter barren or free of all flammable materials. Rangers emphasize to smokers that ashes and butts may not be discarded on the ground.
In addition, fireworks are prohibited in the park at all times.
“The purpose of these restrictions is to ensure the safety of park visitors and employees, and for the protection of the park’s natural and cultural resources,” park spokesperson Marsha McCabe said in a news release. “These restrictions are dependent upon fire activity and weather conditions and will remain in effect until conditions improve. These restrictions are implemented pursuant to the authority described in 36 Code of Federal Regulations 2.13(c), 2.21(a) and 2.38 (b). Our goal is voluntary compliance; however, persons who fail to comply with these restrictions may be cited or arrested. Thank you for your cooperation.”