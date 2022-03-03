There are 34 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll at 6,686, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported today.
OHA reported 696 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of this morning, bringing the state total to 696,003.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 404, which is 20 fewer than yesterday. There are 69 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than yesterday.
There are 89 available adult ICU beds out of 666 total (13% availability) and 312 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,259 (7% availability).
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.
Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 4,274 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry March 2. Of that total, 418 were initial doses, 467 were second doses and 1,150 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 2,097 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry March 2.
The seven-day running average is now 3,619 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 4,151,939 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 235,775 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,718,549 doses of Moderna and 268,901 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 3,160,969 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,867,316 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (21), Clackamas (53), Clatsop (4), Columbia (6), Coos (11), Crook (3), Curry (7), Deschutes (46), Douglas (24), Gilliam (2), Grant (5), Harney (1), Hood River (5), Jackson (36), Jefferson (6), Josephine (17), Klamath (11), Lane (60), Lincoln (5), Linn (46), Malheur (4), Marion (48), Morrow (1), Multnomah (140), Polk (8), Umatilla (6), Union (2), Wallowa (3), Wasco (9), Washington (89) and Yamhill (16).