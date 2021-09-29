PORTLAND, Ore. — There are 21 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,771 the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 2,011 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 328,184.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 811, which is 11 fewer than yesterday. There are 235 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than yesterday.
There are 56 available adult ICU beds out of 631 total (9% availability) and 345 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,218 (8% availability).
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.
Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.
If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 11,372 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 28. Of this total, 6,366 were administered on Sept. 28: 1,586 were initial doses, 1,562 were second doses and 133 were third doses. The remaining 5,006 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sept. 28.
The seven-day running average is now 7,079 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,976,193 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,903,293 doses of Moderna and 214,562 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,734,440 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,505,080 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (24), Benton (32), Clackamas (131), Clatsop (6), Columbia (23), Coos (53), Crook (24), Curry (10), Deschutes 205), Douglas (53), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Harney (14), Hood River (11), Jackson (135), Jefferson (40), Josephine (16), Klamath (48), Lake (10), Lane (100), Lincoln (46), Linn (95), Malheur (32), Marion (217), Morrow (11), Multnomah (193), Polk (95), Sherman (1), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (80), Union (32), Wallowa (11), Wasco (26), Washington (182) and Yamhill (46)