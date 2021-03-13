The date was Friday, March 13, 2020. The Klamath Union High School boys basketball team was on its way to Portland to play in the 4A state basketball finals when the COVID-19 pandemic slammed into Oregon and schools shuttered.
The announcement left KU players, coaches, and families in Portland “without a game to play,” said Principal Tony Swan.
That was a year ago. Many staff, administrators, students, and parents at the school remember it as the ominous moment that touched off a roller coaster of a year. The school closed, first what was just going to be an extra week of spring break. But many seniors never stepped into the classroom again, and many students haven’t stepped into one since.
“Nobody had a playbook for this,” Swan said. “Then the line was moved that they wouldn’t come back until the end of April, and then the line was moved that they weren’t coming back at all for the 2019-20 school year,” Swan said. “That threw into disarray what we were going to do for graduation, how we did classes, how we did grading, how we got materials and food out to our families.”
Students at KU were out of the physical classroom for 10 months, and did not return until January 2021. Swan said teachers and staff had to be creative during that time, checking on students with phone calls, letters and home visits.
“It was too easy for them to fall through the cracks,” Swan said. “We had to make special circumstances to reach out to them.”
Those who had met graduation requirements before spring break did not have to continue with school, Swan said, but those who were behind still needed to pass classes over Zoom. Swan said the school tried to prioritize students who weren’t turning on their computers or didn’t have one.
“They were the students that were the most vulnerable and at the highest risk,” he said. “There were many kids, they were really dependent on having a full school year and were depending on every opportunity to acquire the credits they needed for graduation.”
Although Oregon Department of Education made plenty of allowances for the Class of 2020 — including not having a senior project and not having to complete state testing requirements — they still had to have 24 credits in the correct content areas in order to meet graduation requirements, Swan said.
“They had up until the end of August in order to get their high school diploma and we had a couple students ... they needed every day possible in order to complete their requirements,” Swan said. “We had all but one student that met that requirement last year for graduation.”
Superintendent Paul Hillyer called it the hardest year of his life. He said it took time for him to realize that COVID wasn’t going to be a short-term problem. When it became clear that the end of the 2019-2020 school year would be online only, his focused turned to how to make the best out of 2020-2021.
Hillyer said he started meeting weekly with administrators and supervisors last spring to compile plans for both hybrid in-person/distance learning and complete virtual instruction.
“We started creating plans for both of those models in mid-April,” he said.
Hillyer said the district had finalized a morning and afternoon model they could implement by about the second week in June 2020.
“We continued to work through the summer, the administrators and I did, to fine tune that,” Hillyer said.
The district hired Wendy Niskanen as the COVID-19 coordinator, and she helped lead them through the pandemic, including implementing staff training on how to social distance, wear masks and follow CDC guidelines.
Niskanen worked with each school to compile a COVID-19 blueprint, essentially a how-to guide for navigating regulations during the pandemic that was submitted to Oregon Department of Education.
Education as emergency response
Klamath County School District Superintendent Glen Szymoniak came to Klamath Falls with a wealth of experience in emergency response from his days as an educator in Alaska.
He discovered that experience would be one of his biggest assets in preparing for and responding to the pandemic. From volcanoes to tsunamis, he had planned for them all. And now he can add a global pandemic to the list.
“We are still operating in emergency response mode and I believe we started on March 2 of last year,” he said.
Szymoniak believed last March that schools would be a “ground zero” for pandemic management.
“There’s a lot of things that we knew going into it ... as far as having to deal with the governor’s executive orders,” he said. “But boy, it wasn’t easy.”
Szymoniak said the district had to be proactive and identify possible problems for next week or next month and try to come up with solutions. He said he quickly established an emergency response plan and an emergency response team to address the changes needed in the district throughout the year.
“That team evolved throughout the whole pandemic, from planning on what to do when kids leave school, that was one team,” he said. “Over the summer that changed into making sure we had somebody in change of personal protective equipment, getting sanitation equipment ... we had a whole team we basically debriefed every week where we were at in the process of getting the schools ready for kids to come back.”
Szymoniak also made proposals to the state throughout the past year, including a recent letter approved by the school board to reopen schools full-time.
Under the metrics set by the state in January, Szymoniak said there was no pathway to bring students back to school.
“The first thing I proposed was changing the metrics so that somehow, sometime, those 4-12th graders could get back,” he said.
Those students in the county district did come back in November, not long before the second wave of the virus hit hard in Klamath County.
“They were only in for a week,” Szymoniak said. “We all got booted out. Then part of the problem was (that) there was no liability coverage.”
For students in the county schools, there was also factors that made returning difficult. That included longer bus runs — an hour both directions in some parts of the county — that impacted the length of school days and made efficient learning difficult.
“Once we got kids to schools, we couldn’t switch them out quick enough with our bus runs,” he said. “We did two days on and two days off, rather than half days.”
The Two Four Two Fire also affected the community in Chiloquin, which is part of the Klamath County School District. The wildfire forced 600 Chiloquin residents to evacuate and burned more than 12,500 acres.
Szymoniak praised staff for helping provide food, water and other resources to the community during the emergency.
“Their emergency response training kicked in and they just took off and did it, got a team together, figured out what needed to be done and started doing it,” Szymoniak said.
U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley recently acknowledged Chiloquin Junior/Senior High School Principal Scott Preston and Chiloquin Elementary Principal Rita Hepper and Vice Principal Janelle Emard for helping more than 70 Chiloquin families during the fire. The staff members received an American flag flown over the U.S. Capitol and were acknowledged during Merkley’s virtual town hall earlier this week.
How it’s working now
Roosevelt Elementary Principal Joel Sauter, wearing a neon vest with a walkie-talkie in hand, radioed in the names of students whose parents had just pulled up near school on Thursday afternoon.
Student pickup is one process that’s gotten easier, he said, due to morning and afternoon cohorts reducing wait time for parents. Smiling behind his mask and wearing a “Vote for Pedro” tie, it’s easy to see a lot of things have gotten easier at this point in the pandemic.
But even something as routine as directing child pickup wasn’t something Sauter thought would happen this school year, due to a spike in COVID-19 cases locally between November and January.
“There was nothing in any of my classes to prepare any of us for this,” Sauter said. “I don’t know that any of us had the idea that it was going to go this long.”
Kindergarten through fifth grade students worked on packets when schools closed last year, then transitioned to distance learning on Chromebooks.
It would be the first of many times that students and teachers at Roosevelt had to pivot due to the virus.
Kindergartners through second-grade students returned to in-person learning at Roosevelt in October 2020, though it was short lived. There were only a couple weeks of in-person instruction before schools were closed again in November following the spike in cases.
“It was just a little teaser,” he said. “To have to revamp and reconfigure everything and start the whole process over again … I think it was almost harder the second time around.”
Sauter believes that some of the biggest challenges of the pandemic were for his teachers who all suddenly couldn’t connect face-to-face with their students.
Last year, Sauter tried to organize drive-thru style events that allow kids the chance to least come to campus and see friends and staff from afar. The events were just as much for teachers as for students.
“We realized that the teacher morale was starting to lack a bit just because they weren’t seeing their kids,” Sauter said.
Teachers helped put on an all-school art project in December while students were distance learning. Materials were always available for pick up, drive-thru style, at the school.
“All of the pieces and all the components had gotten sent home on a packet pick up day so everybody had their art projects, the materials, at home,” Sauter said.
“Our goal is to hit as much of the core (subjects) as we can but we also recognize the need for some of the other interactions,” he said. “We’re getting to the point where we can pretty much address anything that they throw at us now.”
Now that they are back in the classroom, Sauter believes students have transitioned well despite significant changes like no recess or physical education.
Sauter emphasized the resiliency of the students amid the challenges and changes they’ve faced. Seeing their faces in the building again is energizing everyone in the building, too.
“The brick, the desk, all of that doesn’t make it the school,” Sauter said. “It’s the kids being here that make it the school.”
Classroom perspectives
Across town earlier this week, kindergartner Hank Chavez’ eyes beamed excitedly behind his Super Mario Brothers mask. His name was called out on the intercom at Peterson Elementary to let him know he would receive an award.
Principal Travis Fast entered the classroom moments later, certificate in hand, to acknowledge Hank and classmate Madison Snider for their respectful behavior at school. Aside from masks and social distancing, it was one of the more normal moments for teacher Geralyn Smith since last spring.
Smith paused the students eating their breakfast to applaud her award winners and encourage them to keep working hard.
“Congratulations!” Smith told Hank and Madison.
Enjoying yogurt and granola at their desks instead of at tables is something new for students. It’s just part of how the school follows state COVID-19 guidelines that have changed many aspects of learning over the past year.
Smith has been teaching students for 38 years, 22 years of which she spent teaching kindergartners. But there has never been a year where her teaching methods had to adapt to outside circumstances so much.
As she sanitized desks on Tuesday afternoon, Smith shared how she nearly broke down in tears when she first saw that the classroom would be arranged for her kindergartners returning for in-person classes at Peterson Elementary.
It normally would have included tables or a carpeted area where she could read books to students during story time. But that was replaced with single desks separated by the appropriate amount of blue painter’s tape. It all seemed so lonesome to her.
But in the time since, she’s learned to adapt.
On Wednesday, Smith cheerily led the students in songs and dance to get the day started, as many finished eating at their desks in the classroom. Students, wearing masks or head visors, then got out of their chairs and danced to a song about Reggie the Rooster and his love for rock ‘n roll.
“R — Reggie rooster, er, er, er,” she said, sounding out the letter. “That’s who we’re studying this week.”
R could stand for roller coaster in terms of last year, too.
Stations within Smith’s classroom would normally have given her students more time to apply what they learn. But with social distancing guidelines and time constraints, it’s just not as possible.
“That’s what I’m missing this year the most,” Smith said. “They don’t have as much individual application time.”
Now she teaches reading and math and they move on to the next thing.
“They don’t have that 45 minutes where they actually use what they learn and apply it to a fun building activity or to doing their independent work.”
Smith said she was afraid students would be dragging their feet when they returned to the classroom, but that was not the case.
“Believe it or not, our kids still love to come to school,” she said. “We’ve had no major outbreaks, which makes you calmer every time you go one step forward,. With a lot of us choosing to be vaccinated … it definitely helps my peace of my mind.”
The singular desks she sanitizes are all independently placed, the blue tape still spacing them out in her classroom.
“There’s always a benefit to learning independence, but one thing I’m missing out on is when we’ve had groups ... they don’t learn that cooperation and that sharing and that taking turns,” Smith said.
The kindergartners have their own supplies where normally they would be sharing between classmates, a skill that’s fundamental in the years to come.
Down the hall and around the corner, Daisy Gonzalez, a special education teacher at Peterson, shared excitement about having her students in class. She also reflected on the past year and how it was difficult to teach her students over Zoom under guidelines enacted last March.
Gonzalez shared that education over Zoom revealed some inequities in access to education for students.
“Most of my students can barely navigate in class,” she said. “And when you give them electronics to navigate and can’t help be there with them … it’s very challenging.”
When school was virtual,some students would arrive late, not show up, or be sleeping behind the camera, she said.
“A lot of that has to do with family dynamics,” said principal Travis Fast.
Gonzalez’s take away from the past year is clear: “Students learn from in-person instruction at a more efficient level than distance.”
In her third year of teaching, she said returning with new regulations for her third and fourth grade students has been mostly positive. She has smaller class sizes than last year, when she shared a larger room with another special education teacher.
Having taped off areas for each student’s desk has had some positive benefits for her students, too.
“Some kids have done better in the individual areas, where as before they were so handsy or just got distracted with other kids around them,” Gonzalez said. “Having their own space is actually better for some of them.”
She believes the students have adapted to many of the new things that are involved with having class in person again.
“Kids transition very well, I think better than adults,” Gonzalez said. “They just know that they’re expected to follow certain guidelines when they come to school, whether it’s COVID-related or not.”
Charter school approach
Eagle Ridge High School’s executive director Kim Cappel and Dean of Curriculum Emilie Benke-Witkowski also weighed in on the impact the year had on their students.
“Student engagement has by far been the greatest challenge throughout the pandemic,” according to a compiled statement provided by the school. “We have worked really hard to meet students where they’re at ... we’re working hard to let them know that we care about them and their education, no matter the distance.”
The charter school is continuing to offer distance learning as a possibility for students as some have excelled in this environment.
“We have learned a great deal about flexibility and trying new things,” read a statement by school officials. “We feel like we’re going through an education revolution and there are certain things we’re doing now that we would like to continue to do in the future, such as offering distance learning as an option, focusing on power standards through projects-based learning, and improving our use of technology.”
Hope building for a better 2021
As students, families, teachers, and administrators approach the one-year anniversary of closing schools due to COVID-19, it’s still pretty fresh in Lost River Junior/Senior High School Principal Jamie Ongman’s mind as well.
“It was very much an event that you remember for a long time because it was so unorthodox and it was so surreal,” he said. “There were tough moments.”
As Ongman’s students headed into this school year, they didn’t know what to expect changes in guidance and different metrics that we had to meet from Oregon Department of Education and from the state.
“It kind of felt like we were trying to throw a dart at a dartboard in the dark at times,” Ongman said. “We had to constantly be adjusting and changing, ‘cause we didn’t know what was going to happen.
November 2020 was a turning point.
“We had all the students all the way in the building for six weeks,” he said. “And then we were out of the building for four or five weeks and now after Christmas, we came back with the board’s decision.
“It’s been a roller coaster from one educational format to another,” Ongman said. “We’re trying to get kids taught in the best manner possible, and the year’s had a different feel to it just because we haven’t had the normal activities and athletics that we normally do. So it’s had a little bit of a different feel to it.
But he said he is starting to feel the hustle and bustle of high school returning.
“It’s hectic and chaotic but, as secondary administrators, we’re used to having 10, 12, 13-hour days with activities and athletics and all these other different pieces that carry on after-school,” he said. “It kind of feels like there’s a sense of normalcy that we’ve been able to get back to.”
As students returned to the classroom, Ongman said things that could be seen as certainties under regular circumstances were uncertain. Hope became the primary way to move forward.
Ongman said it became common to hear himself tell students he “hoped” athletics would return soon — and it has — as well as his hope for events like prom and graduations to take place.
“The conversation of hope started last year and it’s still continuing ... just because you’re waiting to see what comes along or what happens,” he said “It’s getting to be more promising what these kids get to do.”