Kingsley Field hospital assist

A group of Airmen from the 173rd Fighter Wing gather paperwork and information during a briefing to support hospitals across Oregon during the COVID-19 pandemic on Sept. 8, 2021, at Kingsley Field.

 Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar

The latest coronavirus variant is sickening thousands of Oregonians a week and increasing demand for hospital beds, and the monkeypox virus has spread only to a few dozen people.

Monkeypox is not something most people should worry about, Dr. Dean Sidelinger, Oregon’s state epidemiologist, said in an online news conference this week. But COVID-19 remains a concern.

Tags

Recommended for you