Since June 12, the number of active cases of COVID-19 has quadrupled from 12 to 49 in Klamath County, amid a “spike” around the state and nation, and successful contact tracing locally.
In Klamath County, 45 individuals have recovered out of an overall total of 94 cases as of Monday. Eight people have been hospitalized at some point, including three individuals between the ages of 40-49 and two individuals between the ages of 50-59. Klamath County Public Health has tallied the most cases within the 50-59 age range at 19. There have been 4,664 tests given in Klamath County as of Monday.
The recent growth in COVID-19 cases is largely due to successful contact tracing, according to a news release from KCPH. The tracing is conducted to identify and test those who have been exposed, KCPH public information officer Valeree Lane said in a news release. KCPH staff serve as contact tracers but could add more individuals to serve as tracers if needed.
“We knew that COVID had not run its course when things began to reopen,” Lane told an H&N reporter in an email. “What we are seeing are the continuing cases related to the first wave of the virus. Almost all of the cases tie back to previous cases. The very good news is that almost all of the most recent cases have had light to no symptoms. They were tested because of close proximity to a previous case and they have the virus. This is just what we thought would happen at the beginning – the majority of people wouldn’t know that they had contracted COVID-19 or their symptoms would be negligible.”
Lane said there is no specific hot spot or demographic but that people in close connection to those who have had the virus now have the virus.
“We all have responsibility for our health and helping prevent any contagion we have from reaching others,” Lane said. “Social distancing is still one of the best ways to ensure germs are not spread, along with washing one’s hands.”
Lane said there will be more local and statewide cases before COVID runs its cycles and before more is known about prevention and treatment.
“I’m very excited today because worldwide we reached 4.5 million recoveries,” Lane said on Saturday. “More than 126 million have been tested globally, with 28 million of those in the US.”
Lane also praised the honesty and cooperation of positive cases in Klamath County and their contacts in answering calls and assisting in the protection of the community as a “valuable contribution to helping keep the community safe and healthy.”
“I would hope that with this spike that people would think about, ‘Where have I been?” Lane said. “’What have I been doing?’”
“One of the things that’s important for everybody to think about is how fortunate we’ve been as a community. No one has died. No one has gotten so incredibly ill that they haven’t recovered. Those are things to be very thankful for.”
