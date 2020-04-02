Klamath County School District is currently surveying families to see who has and doesn’t have access to internet and a computer at home, in light of plans to implement distance learning by or around April 13, following the guidance of the Oregon Department of Education.
With this data, KCSD plans to provide families in need with a laptop so students can participate in distance learning. The timeline for obtaining a laptop from the district will be available in the near future, according to KCSD Superintendent Glen Szymoniak, but first the district needs to know the level of need. The district continues to encourage students to complete educational paper packets when they start to arrive on or around Monday, April 6. The district is prepared to offer distance education for as long as schools remains closed to students.
Szymoniak said it’s also important that parents and guardians understand that KCSD, which meets regularly with educational partners anyway, is collaborating with those partners on how they are responding to school closures.
“The county school district – we’re spread all over the place so how we go about solving problems might be a little bit different,” Szymoniak told the Herald & News on Wednesday. “We’re working together to talk about solutions but how we solve them is going to look a little bit different from the city to the county just because of the demographics.”
Szymoniak has been working virtually with school administrators on how best to move from supplemental to distance learning efforts, based on a 29-page document school districts have received on distance learning.
“Essentially what’s happening here is different levels of using technology and distance learning tools,” Szymoniak said, “and some of the students obviously have different skills and experiences as well.”
Szymoniak said that the district is currently moving from having teaching face-to-face to delivering education screen-to-screen, without being in the same room.
“That’s the big difference is distance and how you do distance delivery takes special technology capacity,” Szymoniak said. “It takes special skills and abilities to be able to use that. So, with the district, we possess much of the technology and the skill to be able to do this. But our students live in situations where they either don’t have the devices or don’t have the internet access to be able to effectively use it so we’re looking at big picture solutions to overcome that so that we can deliver equitable education to all of our students.”
When asked about how distance learning could impact seniors, Szymoniak said: “There’s a whole lot of stuff that they (Department of Education) have not decided and now that we’re doing distance delivery, those classes are going to be offered online so I’m expecting the seniors would finish up their classes online, whatever classes they were signed up for.
“I believe that was a heavy factor in having all those districts go online because not only the seniors can finish their classes but juniors, sophomores, and freshmen – if they don’t finish their classes, they’ve got to play catch-up, too,” Szymoniak added.
“The idea is to offer these classes online, finish them up, get their credit, and then be ready to go again next fall.”
KCSD started a task force in early March to address district needs related to COVID-19 and its impacts on the district. The district’s principals also participated in emergency response training earlier this year to address any emergency that arises with FEMA protocols.
“We’re just applying that training that we did earlier to this,” Szymoniak said.
Look for updated information from KCSD as plans continue to evolve on a daily and weekly basis. The website can be accessed at www.kcsd.k12.or.us/.