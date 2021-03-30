Following an emotional public comment session Tuesday morning, Klamath County Commissioners emphasized that no one will be forced to move to make way for a new housing project north of Klamath Falls.
The county plans to move forward with Project Turnkey after it obtained an approximately $1.8 million grant through the Oregon Community Foundation. The county is using the funds to purchase the Oregon Motel 8 and RV park, located on Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls. The sale has not been finalized at this time, though current motel and RV park owner Raj Patel told park residents last week that the county was set to take ownership.
Commissioner Derrick DeGroot said at the afternoon meeting he wants to work with Klamath County tax collector and property manager Rick Vaughn to come up with two options moving forward.
First, he wants the county to help find new housing opportunities for those who don’t want to stay at the property. And secondly, DeGroot said he is working to find ways to allow current tenants to stay were they are.
“I think it’s important for the public to know that we’re not making anybody homeless,” DeGroot said.
Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris added “nobody’s getting kicked out — period ... We will work with anyone who wants to stay, we will work with anyone who wants to relocate.”
In an email to Herald and News, she reiterated that the county doesn’t yet own the property and is not operating it.
“The county has no plans to evict anyone,” she said.
About a dozen residents aired concerns on Tuesday morning. Many were emotional about their next steps if the county did not change course on the project.
“The question isn’t whether the county knew we were living there but what does the county intend to do now, and will you do the right thing, and allow us to stay in our homes on this property?” said Chris Alexander, a RV park resident.
Lilly Smith, a sophomore at Klamath Union High School, shared comments about the project and the impact on her family.
“Obviously there are issues that need solutions,” DeGroot told attendees at the morning meeting. “This was not a solution looking for a problem, this was a solution of a problem. The fact that we have a homeless issue in Klamath County can’t be ignored. Doing nothing about it doesn’t mean it’s going to go away and that’s been the policy far too long.”
DeGroot said commissioners plan to have a serious discussion about how to address the next steps as it relates to RV park residents at the site. Many of those residents shared concerns about becoming homeless or at least displaced themselves, while the property is purchase and evolves into something else.
“The fact that there were long-term residents out there 10 years-plus, I didn’t know that,” DeGroot said. “But it’s something we can look at and look for a solution.”
DeGroot said at the afternoon meeting that most tenants at the RV park live there as a temporary solution to a permanent problem.
DeGroot acknowledged a housing is a problem in Klamath County, adding “there’s just nowhere to rent.”
“Maybe getting them hooked up with the right entities and organizations can help them get to that next long-term goal,” he said. “That’s doing a service to our citizens, that’s what we need to be focused on.”
Minty Morris told those in attendance that if they live in the RV park and haven’t found a place to live, she asked them to stay at the meeting and speak with county staff or leave their contact information with county employee Rick Vaughn.
Minty Morris also stressed that the county has done their prep work on the project. She said, prior to administering the grant, the Oregon Community Foundation created a 200-page report about the property.
“This narrative that like nobody did their due diligence is not correct,” Minty Morris said.
Residents left the meeting after hearing comments from commissioners, despite the invitation to stay and talk with county staff.
Before attendees left the meeting, Commissioner Donnie Boyd reiterated his opposition to the project at the site.
“The road to hell is paved with good intentions,” Boyd said, noting he felt the project has 100% good intentions behind it. “I just don’t think the Klamath County citizens should be having to pay for things that we are going to have to fix in the future that we didn’t know about in the past ... the wisest thing for the county to do is turn back the grant,” Boyd added.
Boyd did not share comments on the issue at the afternoon meeting and no further action was taken.
The funding for the project originated in the Oregon Legislature last summer, when $65 million was allocated to fund projects around the state, including in Medford, Ashland in the Rogue Valley. The project aims to convert Oregon Motel 8 into transitional housing for those who have been incarcerated, as well as rooms for wildfire victims or those in need of a place to quarantine.
For more information, the county listed Aaron Hartman, director of Community Corrections, at 541-880-5500 as well as DeGroot at 541-883-5100 as point of contacts about the project.