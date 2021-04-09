Klamath County on Thursday finalized the $1.5 million sale of Oregon Motel 8 and RV park for use as transitional housing.
According to Rick Vaughn, tax collector and property manager, the county purchased the 6.35 acres of property that includes a 29-room motel and 34-stall RV park for Project Turnkey.
Known locally as Project Homefront, the property was purchased with a $1.8 million grant awarded the county and administered through the Oregon Community Foundation.
The property is intended as housing for those facing homelessness, including wildfire victims, those who need to quarantine with a communicable disease, and transitional housing for individuals who have been incarcerated. The program and funding originated in the Oregon Legislature last summer and Klamath County Department of Corrections is slated to oversee at least a portion of the housing.
The former owner of Oregon Motel 8 evicted all residents from the motel in late March, according to Tammy Fuller, who is among those who had to leave. Fuller was in the process of renovating a fifth-wheel for her and her 4-year-old daughter. Now the family is living in Klamath Falls on the property of someone who wanted to help them out.
But Fuller said it’s unlikely they’ll be in Klamath County by end of the summer, as there is nowhere to rent at an RV park, nor anywhere else to rent she can afford.
“This county took money from the state with the intention of helping the homeless, and turned around and used that money to make more people homeless,” Fuller told the Herald and News.
There are currently residents living in 19 of the 34 RV park stalls. Each were given a five-page rental agreement to sign, with specifics on requirements laid out by the county on how they can stay. The rental agreement is month-to-month.
Tammy’s sister, Samantha Fuller, is one of the RV park tenants. She has struggled with homelessness in the past and at one point had worried about becoming homeless through this project.
Some of the new requirements under county ownership she and others were given include that RVs must have no air conditioning units in windows, limits residents to two vehicles in good, working condition on site, prohibits pets left outside of an RV, and prohibits certain aggressive dog breeds but does not specify which.
County Commissioners have reiterated that the local government entity’s intentions are not to make anyone homeless but to help those who are or could be homeless in the future.
Commissioner Derrick DeGroot couldn’t be reached by press time on Thursday afternoon, but last week emphasized the county’s intentions.
“I think it’s important for the public to know that we’re not making anybody homeless,” DeGroot said during a public commission meeting last Tuesday.
If tenants of the RV park do decide to leave, the county said it plans to help them relocate. Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris created a question-and-answer sheet about the project that was distributed at the commissioners meeting last week.
Vaughn handed out the rental agreements to tenants of the RV park and said Klamath County Property Management will continue to run the RV park.
“We are not looking for a third party to run the RV park,” Vaughn said in an email. “Klamath County Property Management will manage the property as we assist the guests in searching out relocation opportunities.”
The county plans to repair the motel with the remaining funds left over for the grant, including adding a new roof. There are no current plans in place for the RV park though initial plans were to house homeless veterans at the park.
Neighborhood resident Dave West said he and the group of concerned residents will seek legal representation against the project. Commissioner Donnie Boyd remains opposed to the project on separate grounds, telling Herald and News last week he doesn’t believe the county should be in the housing business.