Klamath Falls City Councilmembers on Monday agreed to direct staff to explore the creation of a task force geared toward looking at race issues in Klamath Falls.
Council members and several local residents first shared their perspectives during Monday night’s Klamath Falls City Council following a presentation delivered by Klamath Falls Police Department’s Chief of Police Dave Henslee. Henslee shared his thoughts regarding the May 31 Black Lives Matter protest, and many shared their perspective as well.
Ward 3 Councilman Matt Dodson commented on the feeling of “angst” within the community the night of May 31 that something bad might happen amid a Black Lives Matter protest (thought by many at the time to be affiliated with Antifa) coming into the city. He admitted he wasn’t sure if the word “lucky” suffices in the outcome of the protest, but emphasized “no one got hurt.”
Ward 5 Councilmember Todd Andres also addressed the protest and the aftermath in a letter he read before the audience.
“Hurtful words were thrown around by both sides in the attempt to emotionally hurt the other, and not in the spirit of finding commonality and understanding.
“I have no doubt that other acts of aggression that I am unaware of occurred,” Andres added. “All these are unacceptable and shouldn’t be tolerated within our community on any night of the week.”
Andres praised the “vast majority” of attendees of the protest for showing restraint and care for the protection of their community.
“Although the three busloads of people coming to destroy Klamath Falls was unfounded, the belief of mischief and concern for the health of the community had foundation,” Andres said.
“Any form of racism or sexism is unacceptable and should never be tolerated,” Andres added.
Property and business owner Mark Haack agreed with Andres’ view that business owners like himself felt threatened prior to the May 31 protest after hearing of potential threats to the community and were concerned with violence they were seeing in larger cities.
“I think that there might be a misconception,” Haack said. “From my perspective, I did see some of the posts that were on Facebook saying that there were threats to burn Klamath Falls, and that’s why the people showed. And I think like at 2 o’clock in the morning, when they were saying, ‘Go home,’ I don’t think it was necessarily that they weren’t respecting their views.
“I think the people showed up not to intimidate but to prevent the violence that happened in Eugene and Portland from happening in Klamath Falls,” Haack added.
Dana McCray, a Klamath Falls resident whose husband and two children are Black, said the comments from some counter protesters on May 31 were much worse at times than “Go home” and started much earlier in the evening. She left the protest around 9:30 p.m., out of fear.
“I have nothing but hope for the future of what can happen here,” McCray told council members. “I have to.
“To say that racism, that doesn’t exist, or that what happened on May 31 is good enough because no one got hurt is not good enough, I’m sorry.”
McCray said she appreciated Chief Henslee being present at the meeting and said she has had positive experiences with police within city limits.
“Is there a lot of work that needs to be done? Yes there is,” she said.
Carol Warren, a member of the Community Police Advisory Team, shared praise for law enforcement and called for a day designated for their appreciation.
“As a citizen of Klamath Falls, I am very, very distressed what has been going on in the cities,” Warren said. “Rallies and protests I love — I have participated in them myself numerous times. But we’ve never damaged people’s property or stolen anything and that is very disconcerting to, especially, a senior citizen.”
Kathleen Rutherford also praised law enforcement in the area, but urged council members to take proactive actions to bring the community together to talk about race issues through a designated “talking circle.” Rutherford believes that bringing assault and other weapons downtown, even to protect businesses, were intimidation tactics.
“I was in the peaceful march going downtown, someone pulled up at the stop sign when I was at the corner at the stoplight and told me three times to go home — I live here,” Rutherford said.
“I’m not protesting against our police department, I’m protesting about what’s going on in our country and the racism — the systemic racism — that needs to end.”
While no one was hurt at the protest by bullets, a different form of damage was done, according to Klamath Falls resident Emma Marris, who also called for resolution.
“I don’t think we can just move on from this,” Marris said. “If we do, we will have a festering wound. We need to make sure that this is addressed.”
A Klamath Falls resident, who would only state his name for the record as Sean, also shared his perspective with Council members. Sean said that he hasn’t experienced racism from Klamath Falls Police Department or Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, but from some residents who live in Klamath County.
“As far as the racism, it’s here,” he said. “Everybody in this room needs to wake up and deal with it. I’m sure you don’t deal with it, or no one does but me because I have to deal with it and I’ve dealt with it for 12 years. We need things to change … I shouldn’t have to feel threatened to walk outside because I’m a Black man in Klamath Falls.”
Sean said as far as the May 31 protest was concerned, “Everyone was intimidating on both sides of the street but everyone that was out there was from this community and no one could get along and I’m confused.
“It hurts to know that I can’t live somewhere in this country and not feel threatened,” he added.
Ward 1 Councilmember Phil Studenberg emphasized that now is a good time to explore the creation of a taskforce to address issues of race.
City Manager Nathan Cherpeski said staff have been directed to bring a concept forward for such a task force on the July 20 meeting.
