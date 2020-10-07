Members of the city’s equity task force asked Klamath Falls City Council on Monday to consider making an official declaration denouncing racism and declaring it and economic inequity a public health crisis in Klamath Falls.
Council members allowed the task members to make the ask during the designated public comment period, then stated they plan to put the item on a future agenda to review as a formal resolution.
The task force was appointed by city council following a May 31 demonstration in downtown Klamath Falls, which included Black Lives Matter supporters as well as individuals who were concerned about the potential for property damage and ties to Antifa — rumors which were unsubstantiated by local law enforcement.
Council member Kendall Bell asked task force members on Monday to clarify what it would mean to declare a health crisis.
“What does that bring to the table for future discussion?” Bell asked.
Joey Gentry, a member of the Klamath Tribes and of the task force, responded that the declaration is a first step.
“We’re asking for a public health crisis because of a couple things. It will prioritize our response,” Gentry said. “We can’t begin our work together until we first acknowledge the seriousness of it.”
Gentry said for the city to make such a declaration isn’t groundbreaking, nor revolutionary.
Task force member Emma Marris shared that Wisconsin, Ohio and Michigan have all made the same declaration, as well as small cities such as Goleta, California, with a population of roughly 30,000 people.
“It’s just the beginning of our whole process together,” Gentry said.
Council member Matt Dodson asked whether the council could declare a public health crisis with or without the insight of Klamath County Public Health Department.
“We’ll talk about the wording, maybe how that works,” said Nathan Cherpeski, city manager of Klamath Falls.
Bill Adams, former city councilor and candidate running for mayor against incumbent Carol Westfall in November, lambasted the task force and city staff for how the request was made. It was not an agenda item.
“After 24 years on council, I’m appalled that the last two items were run under public comment,” Adams said.
Adams said those involved with the task force should at least have knowledge of how to put an item on the council agenda. He also added that the task force request after two meetings was “off the wall.”
“For a group to have had only two meetings and already coming to you asking for a declaration is a little bit ridiculous,” Adams added. “I think you’re going to want to get a response from the rest of the public out there. While some of this may be a health situation and a disparity in health, I think that just immediately going forward with this stuff is wrong.”
Cherpeski said the item came up late Thursday night in a task force meeting and that there wasn’t time to put it on the agenda by Monday.
Todd Andres, council member, acknowledged Adams' comments, and said council must hear feedback from the public.
“This can’t be done tonight,” Andres said. “Public comment needs to occur. I believe a committee of the city deserves just a little extra time.”
Among other city business, council:
- Approved a resolution to give $188,000 in funding from a COVID-19 relief fund to local groups, including: $8,000 to provide internet access to homeless youth, $50,000 for Klamath and Lake Community Access Services (KLCAS) for utility assistance, $100,000 for local businesses, and $30,000 for non-profits.
- Authorized the recommendation to OLCC of an off-premises liquor license for Fairfield Inn & Suites, which is slated to open in the TimberMill Shores development. The license would allow hotel guests to buy beer and wine to take to their rooms.
- Authorized the recommendation to OLCC of a full on-premises liquor license for a new restaurant opening at what housed the former Biagio’s Bar and Grill at Harbor Isles Golf Course.