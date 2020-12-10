City Councilor Kendall Bell accepted a Challenge coin from Police Chief Dave Henslee on Monday night, a token of recognition for her time on Council and a gesture that is awarded intentionally.
The police chief was among many among the city’s Council and staff who shared well wishes to Bell as she was seated for her last Council meeting on Monday. Bell chose not to run for re-election due to the purchase of a lot outside her ward.
“These challenge coins are not for anybody, the police officers who receive them or citizens that receive them have to earn them,” Henslee said. “They have to go above and beyond just what your average person would do in the ‘call of duty,’ so to speak.”
Henslee shared that Bell was among the first people he met when he and his family relocated to Klamath Falls in 2015.
“You stuck out to me as somebody that had so much pride and you had so much energy and you had so much enthusiasm and courage to make Klamath Falls a great place to live, and you sucked me into that,” Henslee said.
“I was motivated by you, I was inspired by you and looked up to you and I wanted to be a champion of Klamath Falls as much as you were, so thank you for that.”
Fellow City Councilor Dan Tofell also shared Bell’s impact on many of his votes over the last four years.
“I’ve really appreciated your viewpoint on a number of subjects during the last four years,” Tofell said.
“I don’t think you know how many times you changed my vote.”
Mayor Carol Westfall also recognized Bell for her service during the last four years.
“You have been a champion for all businesses in downtown and the association and I appreciated your thoughtful approach in making decisions,” Westfall said. “Always exploring all the possible avenues before making a decision. You have served your city and ward well.”
Bell shared her appreciation to Westfall, staff, and her fellow members of Council.
“My Council service has been quick but I’ve had some great positives,” she said.
“The staff is a very hardworking and dedicated group and I’ve enjoyed being around that as well,” she added. “Council and mayor, we may not always agree, but it’s been a relationship that’s worked. We got through some pretty tough decisions in a very mature and professional way, and I really appreciate that.”
Bell clarified her biggest regret while on Council since being elected in 2016, which was initially misreported by H&N.
“My biggest regret was letting Rubicon (Investments) intimidate me into recusing myself in January of 2019, I learned very quickly afterwards I did not need to do that,” Bell said.
“I could’ve called for an executive session to step away and talk with my legal counsel and I didn’t do it and that’s a matter of not remembering that that is an option,” she added.
“That was the procedure I wasn’t clear on.”
She also clarified that she would like to see a parks and recreation district effort in the future but said that such a district would cover the parks within not only the city but the urban growth boundary.
“It might be a passion of mine in the near future,” she said during the Council meeting.
She also clarified that she hopes she can be part of moving the city’s Downtown Strategic Plan in the years to come.
“It’s my hope that they would still include me in that going forward,” Bell said.
In other city business, City Recorder Nickole Barrington shared the canvass of the votes in the November election:
-Carol Westfall tallied 4,662 votes versus challenger Bill Adams' 3,161 votes.
-Ward 1 City Council incumbent Phil Studenberg received 899 votes versus challengers Donna Walker (642) and Dillon Carlson (282).
-Mika Blain received 1,151 votes while running unopposed for City Council Ward 2.
For more coverage of the meeting, check back to www.heraldandnews.com soon.