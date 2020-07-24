Klamath Falls City Council unanimously approved raises for City Manager Nathan Cherpeski and City Attorney Michael Swanson as well as a one-time bonus for Municipal Judge Nathan Ratliff at the most recent council meeting Monday evening.
The salary increases were budgeted in the 2019-21 budget document, and based on satisfactory reviews by council during an executive session in June.
Cherpeski, who has served in his role since 2013, received a 4.9% raise, an additional $7,609 annually that puts his salary at $161,508 per year as of July 1.
Swanson, who has served in his role since 2018, received a 4.7%, an additional $5,598 per year that totals $118, 800 per year as of July 1.
Ratliff, who is a contract employee at the rate of $115 per hour, received a one-time bonus of $3,000 per year. Ratliff has served in his role since 2005.
Salary information was provided by the city's finance department.
Among other business, city council:
- Approved four liquor licenses ranging in flexibility for the following businesses: Leatherneck Club (limited off-premises sales), Sidelines Pizzeria (full on-premises sales), Vitamin Cottage Natural Foods Market (limited off-premises sales), and The Falls Taphouse (limited on-premises sales).
- Approved a consultant services contract for design of a regional play structure at Moore Park not to exceed $29,050.
- Authorized Cherpeski to enter into a three-year goods and services contract with Dell EMC for an on-premise datacenter consolidation and hardware/software upgrade for $114,500.
- Approved a contract amendment with Slayden Constructors, Inc., for effluent reuse evaluation not to exceed $69,592.
- Authorized Cherpeski to execute a construction contract with Pleasant Hill Development Co., LLC for the Lindley Reservoir site work project tabbed at $59,999. Council authorized an additional $11,999 in contingency funds for the project.
To learn more about the meeting, go online at the city's website at https://www.klamathfalls.city/.