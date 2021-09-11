Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
customercare@heraldandnews.com for help creating one.
Cougar Peak fire update Saturday morning
Northwest Incident Management Team 8, Incident Commander, Kevin Stock
Oregon State Fire Marshal Incident Management Blue Team, Incident Commander, Scott Magers
The Cougar Peak Fire's southern edge is now at 85,901 acres, burning approximately 15 miles northwest of Lakeview. Containment is at 0%, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
After Friday’s significant rainfall, fire activity was relatively quiet. Night shift crews and heavy equipment completed contingency lines in the southwest portion of the fire to protect private timber lands.
Today, firefighters are scouting and prepping line, continuing north up the west side of the fire in anticipation of drying fuels for burn operations in the area. Today, dozers and crews are building line and looking for indirect burning operations in the next few days while weather conditions are favorable to do so. There was minimal fire growth reported yesterday and the increase is likely from burning that happened prior to the rain.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office currently has six taskforces working during the day and four taskforces working at night. Key focuses for firefighters today will be mopping up near structures on the eastern and northeastern flanks of the fire. Crews will also be working today to assess homes on the westside of the fire.
Another key focus for structural firefighters will be the protection of critical infrastructure on Round Mountain. The mountain is home to FFA communication, internet and cellular tower services that are vital to the area.
Behavior: Fine fuel moistures today will be in the 6-8% range. Low fire behavior is expected through all fuel types with creeping surface fire and single or small group torching under protected canopies in timber. Afternoon spread will be possible in light fuels by late afternoon.
See the website and Facebook for a full description of the evacuation levels. Link is below.
State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew and columnist Jim Polzin discuss Badgers football players and coaches thoughts on the loss against Penn State and what to expect from Eastern Michigan this week