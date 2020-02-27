An Oregon Tech student is in need of funds to rebuild her goat herd after at least one cougar is believed to have killed her livestock sometime Friday morning, which were located near a business in Bly.
Jacy Wasoski, 19, owns the goats, and over the weekend formed a Go Fund Me page to help rebuild her goat business “Mihi Trip.” She is counting her losses at approximately $4,000, since three of her female goats were pregnant, with some baby goats already accounted for. She also sold cheese and milk from the goats to support herself and work towards a degree in Professional Writing.
“I’m losing out on all the money I would get from milking all Summer long and making cheese,” Wasoski said. “So it was a bigger cut to me than if someone was just to lose a pet.
“I lost my whole business,” she added.
“It was helping pay for groceries and college.”
Jacy’s Dad Joe Wasoski and grandfather Tim Sunnafrank also care for the herd but the business was funded mostly by Jacy.
Sunnafrank found the three females and one male – mostly registered goats – dead in their pens at the Bly property on Friday morning, during a routine visit to feed the livestock.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Sunnafrank said. “All the gates were closed, nothing was open. It just boggled the mind.”
Jacy found out about the kill via social media before checking with her grandfather.
“He confirmed it for me,” she said.
Tom Collom, Klamath District wildlife biologist, was called to the scene of the kill, in addition to Andy Cleland, Wildlife Services Agent.
Collom said although the tracks inside the pens weren’t identifiable due to frozen ground, the way the goats were killed were tell tale signs of a cougar.
Cougars generally bite and either break their prey’s neck or they crush the wind pipe, according to Collom.
The goats were all found with severe trauma up around the throat and neck area and it appeared a cougar had started to consume the male.
“We don’t know how many (cougars) – the fact that there were four goats killed, potentially could be more than one, but we don’t have any confirmation on that,” Collom said.
“Given where this occurred right in Bly, a cougar may have been planning to pack an animal off or feed on it more but just — with it being busy right in town like that — it could have been spooked off of that.”
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is working with Wildlife Services to monitor the situation.
“When we have livestock issues or human safety issues, we try to take some action, like we’re trying to do with this one,” Collom said.
A live trap has been set without any further cougar activity, Collom said.
“Generally that can work because when you have a livestock kill, because cougars when they kills something, they come back and feed on it a number of times,” Collom said.
“A little different situation with it being right in town,” Collom added. “The cat may have not felt comfortable coming back. We haven’t had any other reports that the cat has been back in town.”
Collom said while he’s seen lots of livestock kills by cougars on the outskirts of Bonanza and Keno, he said he’s not seen as many in the middle of Bly. Collom doesn’t know for certain specifically what drew the cougar closer to town.
“Under darkness, they’ll wind up in areas where you have people,” Collom said.
“Then it gets light and they find out they’re in a spot they don’t want to be,” Collom added.
“Wherever you have a prey base, that’s where you could find a cougar.”
Collom emphasized it is legal to hunt cougar with a proper license and tag.
“The season is open year around,” Collom said.
Meanwhile, Wasoski isn’t giving up on her dream to be a writer and run an agricultural business. Having grown up in Bly and participated in 4-H, FFA, and Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) while attending Bonanza High School, Jacy has a solid background to back up her plans.
She plans to relocate her goat pens from the property in Bly to the family’s farm in Beatty to continue to rebuild her herd, which will include one female goat that’s been living in Nevada.
Wasoski plans to invest in one to two livestock guardian dogs to help protect them.
“We’re going to completely rebuild and work on the amount of goats I had and the same quality,” Wasoski said.
She hopes to have a new set up in place by April.
For those wishing to contribute to her rebuilding plans, go online to her Go Fund Me account here: https://tinyurl.com/ueeva92