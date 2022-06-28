Hosting a party of 10 for a Fourth of July cookout could cost between 11% to 17% more in 2022 than last year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation and Wells Fargo.
"The impacts to consumers are significant," said Roger Cryan, chief economist for the Farm Bureau.
A Farm Bureau survey found that U.S. consumers feeding a party of 10 will pay $69.68 for Independence Day foods, including cheeseburgers, pork chops, chicken breasts, potato salad, strawberries and ice cream. The overall cookout cost is up 17%, or about $10, from 2021.
A similar survey from Wells Fargo, which analyzed popular Fourth of July food categories, showed an overall 11% cost increase.
Higher food prices, however, doesn't always mean higher farm profits.
"This is not a windfall for farmers and ranchers," said Cryan, AFBF's economist.
Farmers generally receive a small portion of each dollar spent on food.
According to USDA's "food dollar series," off-farm costs including marketing, processing, wholesaling, distribution and retailing account for 84 cents of every food dollar spent in the U.S.
About a decade ago, American farmers received 17.6 cents of every $1 consumers spent on food. By 2019, that had fallen to 14.6 cents. This June, a USDA statement said "just 14 cents of the food dollar go to producers on average."
For years, USDA's Economic Research Service has tracked the share of retail food prices that farmers receive by comparing prices consumers paid for foods with prices farmers and ranchers received for commodities.
Farm shares vary by commodity and fluctuate year-to-year. Some commodities saw the farmers' share shrink in 2021, according to USDA. The agency has not yet released complete 2022 data.
Chips or potato salad are staples at many summer cookouts. Farmers in 2021 got 16% of the retail price of potatoes, down from the longtime average of 18%.
Lemonade is another popular picnic item. Of every retail dollar spent on fresh lemons, farmers in 2021 received 18%, down from the 20% average.
The farm share of each retail dollar spent on cheddar cheese was 29%, down from the 31% average.
The dairy farmers' share on a half-gallon of vanilla ice cream was 16%, 1% below average.
Other commodities have seen the farmers' share spike.
In May of 2022, according to USDA, farmers received 41% of the price consumers paid at the store for beef, up from the last few years but under the six-year average of 42%.
Pork producers received 26% of the retail price in May, up from the six-year average of 22%.
But the food dollar is an imperfect indication of farm profits, as it does not take into account farmers' input costs.
"The farmers' share (data) is not necessarily super helpful to tell you whether farmers are making money, because it's more important to them what the actual price is relative to their costs," said William Hahn, agricultural economist for USDA.
In 2022, farmers' costs are high.
According to USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service, farmers in April 2022 compared to April 2021 paid 29% more for livestock feed, 71% more for fertilizer, 16% more for chemicals, 62% more for fuel and 21% more for machinery.
“Bottom line, in many cases, the higher prices farmers are being paid aren’t covering the increase in their farm expenses," said Cryan, of the Farm Bureau.