In a Sept. 4 H&N article, "City schools plan to bring K-3 students into classrooms," the H&N should have reported the following link to Klamath County School District's website as http://www.kcsd.k12.or.us/. The H&N sincerely regrets the error.

hdillemuth@heraldandnews.com; @HollyDillemuth

