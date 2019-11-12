Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

A story in Sunday’s H&N sports section should have listed the Class 4A state cross country championship time of Klamath Union’s Zach Wallace, who finished third, at 16 minutes, 13.3 seconds, not the time which was listed.

