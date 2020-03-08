Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Correction

In a Friday, March 6 article, “Project irrigators face dismal water year,” Jared Bottcher’s name and title were misstated. Bottcher is the acting water division chief for the Bureau of Reclamation’s Klamath Basin Area Office.

hdillemuth@heraldandnews.com; @HollyDillemuth

