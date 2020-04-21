Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

In an April 17 article entitled, “K-Falls airport navigates pandemic,” Herald and News incorrectly reported that SkyWest went bankrupt in 2017. The H&N should have reported that PenAir went bankrupt in 2017 and SkyWest halted service at the airport in 2014. The H&N sincerely regrets the error.

