In an April 17 article entitled, “K-Falls airport navigates pandemic,” Herald and News incorrectly reported that SkyWest went bankrupt in 2017. The H&N should have reported that PenAir went bankrupt in 2017 and SkyWest halted service at the airport in 2014. The H&N sincerely regrets the error.
Holly Dillemuth
