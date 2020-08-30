Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

An Aug. 28 article, “Task Force to tackle equity, inclusion,” should have read that Wakaya Wells, assistant director of Diversity and Belonging at Oregon Tech, is “a citizen of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.”

