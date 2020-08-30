An Aug. 28 article, “Task Force to tackle equity, inclusion,” should have read that Wakaya Wells, assistant director of Diversity and Belonging at Oregon Tech, is “a citizen of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.”
Holly Dillemuth
Retired doctor and conservationist Karl Wenner leads a rafting trip and talks about the Oregon Conservation and Recreation Fund.
