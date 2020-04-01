In a March 31 article, “Shielding the frontlines,” about a father and son who are making parts for face shields for Asante healthcare workers, Herald and News incorrectly reported how Talent Maker City is involved with the project. The design for the face shield brackets was created by one of Talent Maker City’s partners, Covid Skunkworks Group. Talent Maker City is helping with prototypes.
