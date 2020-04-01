Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

In a March 31 article, “Shielding the frontlines,” about a father and son who are making parts for face shields for Asante healthcare workers, Herald and News incorrectly reported how Talent Maker City is involved with the project. The design for the face shield brackets was created by one of Talent Maker City’s partners, Covid Skunkworks Group. Talent Maker City is helping with prototypes.

hdillemuth@heraldandnews.com; @HollyDillemuth

