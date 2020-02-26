Klamath Falls City School officials spent Friday touring Conger and Pelican Elementarys in advance of making a boundary change in the district that would transfer 55 students from Conger to Pelican by this fall.
KFCS Superintendent Paul Hillyer and two board members toured the halls of the schools with Conger Principal Julie Bainbridge and Pelican Principal Michelle McCabe.
Conger, which has anywhere from about 390 to about 400 students on a given day, is over capacity, and the school district’s board of directors is considering a boundary change that is hoped to lower current class sizes.
The school board will vote on the issue on Monday, March 9 after a public comment period. No notifications have been sent out to parents as of Tuesday, though the concept was discussed in a school board meeting earlier this month.
On the tour, Hillyer said the 2013 closure of Fairview Elementary eventually led to the need for the current boundary change. Hillyer said boundary changes are pretty typical to have in a public school district where families, largely who rent homes, move in and out due to a variety of factors.
“Our mobility rate is like 25% so a lot of people moving around,” Hillyer said.
The school board learned more details about capacity levels at Conger Elementary specifically after a feasibility study identifying the building’s needs was released earlier this year. Bainbridge is hopeful that the boundary change could ease class sizes from current numbers.
“Our problem is we’re one classroom short, no matter which way we slice the pie,” Bainbridge said. “So if we added another fourth grade class, we could use that room and make it just a strictly fourth grade class. But our fifth grade often is very full and I have no other place to put a fifth grade class.
“I have two fourth-grade classes that are 35 students each,” Bainbridge added. “And then my fifth grade classes are 28 and 29 (students) so they’re not small, either.
“If the answer was to hire two more teachers, that would be great, but … I don’t have a place to put those classrooms.”
Bainbridge said she’d be “delighted” to have some more space under the possible boundary change, especially for service needs that are growing such as the English Language Development Program.
“I don’t have a dean’s office right now,” she added. “I could definitely use a space for science labs and things like that.”
Hillyer said it was several years ago that a new cafeteria was added on to the school as well as the basement renovated and converted into classrooms for Kindergarten.
When asked if having more space will allow Conger to accept more students, Bainbridge said she doesn’t know.
One of the areas that sends students to Conger Elementary is the Running Y, and Bainbridge said there are less children living in that area and more retirement age.
Bainbridge encourages families of students in Stewart Lennox that they will be well-served at Pelican Elementary, if the board decides to approve the boundary change.
“They’ll get good care and education no matter which school they go to,” Bainbridge said.
Despite being hopeful about smaller class sizes, the possibility of a boundary change comes with the caveat of knowing she’ll be saying goodbye to students and families.
Bainbridge said she’s already talked to families who have said, “Everyone of our kids has gone to Conger.”
“It’s hard because I love all the families,” Bainbridge said on the tour of her school. “They really are connected, so there’s that part of it. But having been through boundary changes before as a principal, its never going to be easy. So, I’m just supportive of whatever you guys decide to do,” she added, speaking to board members on the tour.
There are currently no alternatives to the boundary change in front of the board, due to the overflow of capacity that Conger has reached.
“Other than just limping along like we are,” Bainbridge said.
“Unless they bring a portable building in onto our campus site, which would cost funds,” she added.
Bainbridge confirmed that a bigger picture fix could be needed for all four aging elementary schools, which are or are nearing a century old.
“We love our buildings – We think they’re very well built,” Bainbridge said. “It’s just how to best keep them chugging along for these kiddos we’re serving today.”