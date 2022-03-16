Confusion over the number of single-family rental houses in the Portland area surfaced on Tuesday.
The ECONorthwest economic consulting firm originally released a report saying Portland had lost at least 719 single-family rental houses since the City Council first declared an ongoing housing emergency in 2015.
But later in the day the firm retracted the report, saying additional research in response to questions showed a conflict with other data.
“ECONorthwest recently completed an analysis titled ‘Single family detached rental housing trends from 2015 to 2020 in the Portland Metro region.’ In it, we erroneously reported that the total number of single family detached rental housing units decreased by 28% in the city of Portland, from 2016 to 2020. We have discovered an error in our work and cannot stand by this finding until we further explore the data sets and analytical steps we used. Census data show an increase in total number of single family detached rental housing units, which at this time we have no evidence to suggest is incorrect. ECONorthwest prides itself on high-quality and accurate analysis. In this unusual case, the findings we reported do not meet our internal standards. We will be revisiting them,” said the Tuesday afternoon statement from the economic consulting firm.
The original report cited multiple data sources and it was not immediately clear which were contradicted.
The report was commissioned by Oregon REALTORS and Multifamily NW. It was released during a remote press conference on Tuesday morning. Participants described the properties being lost as naturally occurring affordable workforce housing for families with children or multiple generations that is not being replaced. Most of it has been lost in East Portland and Multnomah County, the report found.