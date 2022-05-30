The Klamath Falls community gathered downtown Monday morning for the Memorial Day parade to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
The parade offered floats, horses and saluted the veterans who were present.
“Parades like this really brings the community together,” attendee Kalani Kolii said. “The parade was great.”
Officer Mary Maybee of the Klamath County Mounted Sherriff’s Posse said it was important to participate in the parade, not just for the veterans but also for the community.
“I am here for the red, white and blue,” Maybee said, “This is a very exciting event and it’s great to give thanks to those who died for our country.
“The kids love the horses, and it is very exciting for them to be able to see them.”
Vietnam veteran Benjamin Quen was one of the veterans who was honored to be in attendance and remember those who gave their lives.
“Memorial Day has been commercialized and many forgot the true meaning of Memorial Day, events like this parade, that honor those veterans really show the true meaning of this day,” Quen said. “This community specifically is great for veterans and helps honors those who are no longer here.”
Quen said when he lived in California, his community didn’t honor veterans as much as they should. He said the same isn’t the case in Klamath Falls.
“Klamath is awesome and shows great support for its veterans, it is what drew us here, the support here is better than anywhere else,” Quen said.