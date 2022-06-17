The Klamath Basin Oral Health Coalition (KBOHC) partnered with Medical Teams International, Oregon Tech Dental, Klamath Health Partnership, Smith Dental, and Konnect Dental Kare to provide free dental services valued at nearly $18,000 to residents of Merrill and Malin last month.
This event would not have been possible without a community of volunteers. Medical Teams International provided their mobile dental unit, in which volunteers performed dental exams, fillings and extractions. Dental treatment was provided by Dr. Andrew Bernhard from Oregon Tech Dental Clinic, Drs. Andrew Smith and Nicholas Smith from Smith Dental, and Drs. Aaron Davis and Jessica Dodge from Klamath Open Door. Dental hygienist Celeste Hernandez from Klamath Open Door along with Oregon Tech students and dental hygiene faculty members Krista Beaty, Kim Pratt and Darlene Swigart provided dental cleanings. Brenna Chavarin and Brooke Keffer of Konnect Dental Kare placed dental sealants, fluoride applications on children, and provided dental cleanings.
“It was a good opportunity for us to be able to come out and help those who don’t have access to care,” said Aaron Davis, DMD of Klamath Open Door Family Practice. “It’s really awesome to see all of these people out here helping on a nice day when we could be doing other things.”