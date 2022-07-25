This weekend marked the first Rally for the C’waam and Koptu in what nonprofit organization AMBODAT hopes will become an annual occurrence. A recent press release from the Klamath Tribes Administration announced the upcoming event. Hosted by the community group AMBODAT, the rally was on behalf of these two endemic species, in the pursuit of the restoration of their populations and their ecosystem.

Saturday, the event started off with a caravan of vehicles traveling from Chiloquin’s Tribal Wellness Center to Klamath Falls to gather at the “A” canal headgate waters. Consisting of members of the tribes, residents from throughout the Basin, and even travelers from as far as Gold Hill and Medford, the meeting brought together people from many walks of life.

