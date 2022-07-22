Public comments are wanted on a proposal to create a multi-parks pass that would provide access to Lava Beds National Monument, Crater Lake National Park, Lassen Volcanic National Park and Whiskeytown National Recreation Area.
If implemented, the multi-park pass would allow visitors to access all four parks through the purchase of a single pass. According to a press release, the new pass would “align the price of each parks’ annual park pass to an equivalent amount, which would allow visitors unlimited entry with a valid park pass to these four National Park Service sites with the added convenience of only having to purchase one annual pass.”
Cost for the multi-park pass would be $55, the same as the current annual pass at Crater Lake, Lassen and Whiskeytown. It is a $10 increase to the current $45 Lava Beds pass. The annual multi-park pass is expected to be implemented Jan. 1, 2023.
The current National Park Service fee program began in 1997 and allows parks to retain 80 percent of monies collected. The remaining 20 percent goes into a fund to support park units where fees are not charged.
The comment period for the multi-pass began Friday, July 22 and will end Aug. 21. People can submit comments online at parkplanning.nps.gov/fourparkpass and “Open For Comment.” The comment link is only valid during the comment period.
For those who wish to comment by mail, comments should be sent to: Superintendent Lava Beds National Monument, P.O. Box 1240, Tulelake, CA 96134.
The release also notes that “entire comments, including personal identifying information such as address, phone number, or email address may be made publicly available at any time. Although commenters can ask us to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.”
Currently, entrance fees are not charged to people 16 or younger or holders of the Interagency Annual, Senior, Access or Military Passes. Interagency Passes, which are honored at most federal managed land units, will not be affected by the proposed fee increase. The costs for the passes are $80 for an Interagency Annual Pass, $20 for a Senior Interagency Annual Pass, $80 for the Senior Interagency Lifetime Pass and free for people with Access, Military, and Fourth-Grade Student Passes.