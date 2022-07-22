Gillem Bluff

The main Lava Beds National Monument road, shown here in a file photo from February, is barely noticeable from Gillem Bluff, which is more than 500 feet above it.

 Lee Juillerat/For the Herald & News

Public comments are wanted on a proposal to create a multi-parks pass that would provide access to Lava Beds National Monument, Crater Lake National Park, Lassen Volcanic National Park and Whiskeytown National Recreation Area.

If implemented, the multi-park pass would allow visitors to access all four parks through the purchase of a single pass. According to a press release, the new pass would “align the price of each parks’ annual park pass to an equivalent amount, which would allow visitors unlimited entry with a valid park pass to these four National Park Service sites with the added convenience of only having to purchase one annual pass.”

Tags

Recommended for you