The Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth tournament played out the way it was laid out on paper – the two undefeated teams from pool play advanced to the championship game, but not without some interesting moments throughout the competition.

There is little doubt the two teams in the championship game, which the Klamath Falls Falcons won, 8-4, Sunday over the Nelson Baseball Club from the northern end of Southwest Washington, were the best in the tournament.

