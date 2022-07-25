Falcons coach Pete Whisler, center, huddles with his players after they received their championship medals following the Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth tournament Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Kiger Stadium.
The Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth tournament played out the way it was laid out on paper – the two undefeated teams from pool play advanced to the championship game, but not without some interesting moments throughout the competition.
There is little doubt the two teams in the championship game, which the Klamath Falls Falcons won, 8-4, Sunday over the Nelson Baseball Club from the northern end of Southwest Washington, were the best in the tournament.
For NBC, though, the chance to reach the finals came with a little revenge since it had dropped the South Washington championship game to Kelso Premier. In this year’s semifinals at Kiger Stadium, NBC beat Kelso, 6-1, to gain its berth in the finals.
NBC’s semifinal win also allowed tournament officials to avoid trying to explain the format used by Babe Ruth Baseball for the past two decades in determining regional and World Series champions.
Had Kelso advanced to the finals and then beat the Falcons, it would have won the regional title already having lost once to Klamath Falls.
There were more than a few fans who did not understand the process.
Each tournament is divided into two pools, which compete in round-robin action. The top team from each poll then meets the runner-up from the other pool in the semifinals and those winners play for the title.
The concept developed after officials found that in the old double-elimination tournaments it was possible a team could travel upward of 1,600 miles and be eliminated from the competition less than 24 hours after it had arrived at the tournament site.
Officials then switched to the NCAA baseball World Series format for its major tournaments.
What seemed to rankle more fans, though, especially a lot of coaches as well as long-time baseball aficionados, was the massive number of major and minor mental miscues by every team in the regional tournament.
A major mental miscue opened the door for the Falcons to score four times in the third inning of the championship game, take the lead and go on to gain its third 16-18 Babe Ruth World Series bid outside of Kiger Stadium.
The Falcons now play Aug. 6-13 in a five-team pool in competition at Dave Johnson Field in Ephrata, Washington, where communities there have joined forces to host the World Series after the death of Randy Boroff, who powered 16-18 Babe Ruth baseball in that area.
It should be noted, too, there is no such program as Senior Babe Ruth.
All Babe Ruth programs are age noted, thus 13-15, 16-18, 13-year-old, 16-year-old, etc.
It was interesting to note, as well, that there were several teams in this year’s regional tournament which were conglomerates from areas. Both Wyoming teams had players from numerous communities, as did Nelson Baseball Club and Kelso Premier.
NBC is based in Tumwater, Washington, but had players from Toledo, Tenino, Orting, Montesano and Castle Rock, while the Kelso-based team consisted of players from Kalama, Woodland, Ridgeview and Toutle Lake, among others.
Numerous discussions were held over the regional tournament duration about the future of age-group baseball, and it appears Babe Ruth national officials are in talks about how to help solve the problem, with 18-under, 16U, 14U and 12U divisions being among the answers.
There also is talk about trying to work with smaller areas to try and get high school coaches more involved, including the development of middle school programs so players will have been schooled in baseball fundamentals before they reach the 16-18 field of play.
Steve Matthies is sports editor emeritus of the Herald & News, and covered area sports for more than 30 years.