Officials from Pembina, the Canadian company behind the Jordan Cove Pipeline Project, appeared at a Klamath County Commissioners work session Wednesday.
The controversial project would build a 229-mile pipeline from Malin through four Oregon counties, with a shipping terminal located in Coos Bay. The pipeline would transport Canadian and American natural gas to be shipped to buyers in Asia.
Commission Chair Donnie Boyd warned the officials before introductions began, “I was pretty upset when the project moved from the previous owner to Pembina.” Pembina took over the project in 2017. Boyd said he invited the officials to the meeting and was frustrated that Pembina did not reach out to the commission earlier.
“We’d like to establish an ongoing dialogue with the commission and with county staff as appropriate to best understand the issues and best determine how Pembina can become part of the community,” began Mike Koski, vice president of external affairs at Pembina.
The small room was fairly full of people in support and in opposition to the project, but as the meeting was a work session and not a public meeting, there was no public comment opportunity.
“Contrary to your introduction, we do work extensively with communities to make sure that not only our communities but the planet in general benefits from our activities,” Koski said.
Joe Spendolini, Klamath Community Affairs Lead for Pembina, offered his endorsement for the project. The long-time Klamath County resident officially began working with Pembina on the project last year.
“I’m dedicated to doing whatever I can to help our community achieve and succeed. I know what the injection of an enormous revenue project such as this will do for our business community and the overall economy,” he said.
“Since becoming an official member of the team back in October of last year, I’ve grown extremely fond of my permanent colleagues and the company as a whole,” Spendolini said.
Tasha Cadotte, manager of media and community affairs, explained the economic benefit the project could bring to Oregon.
“This is going to be a $10 billion investment in the state, and Southern Oregon has the largest single investment from a business in Oregon history,” she said.
The Klamath Tribes are vehemently against the project, protesting at events and refusing to negotiate with Pembina.
“Most of us are certainly aware that the Klamath Tribes stated opposition to the project,” Koski said. “We remain poised and ready to engage with them at any time,” he said.
In June at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission hearing in Klamath Falls, there were far more attending in support of the project than in opposition.
In attendance in support at the FERC hearing was Klamath Falls Mayor Carol Westfall and Chamber of Commerce President Heather Tramp. Klamath County Economic Development Association Chief Executive Officer Randy Cox also wrote a guest opinion in the Herald and News in support of the project in late June.
Commissioners in Jackson County voted unanimously in opposition to the project in July.
Pembina was also denied a water quality certification from the Department of Environmental Quality in May.
By the end of the meeting, Commissioner Derrick DeGroot voiced his support.
“I think everybody knows that I support the project,” DeGroot said.
Commission chair Boyd did not voice support or opposition. Vice-chair Kelley Minty Morris was not in attendance.