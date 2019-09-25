Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Coming Thursday

Looking ahead to the weekend in college football and NFL games.

swebster@heraldandnews.com; @WebsterSierraE

Sierra Webster is a sports reporter for the Herald and News covering high school sports. She's a graduate of the University of Oregon.