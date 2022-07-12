Ross Ragland Theater is partnering with Retro Room Records to bring Paul Rodriguez to this month's Ragland Comedy Night at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 24. This show is appropriate for ages 18 and up.
According to a news release, Rodriguez is a "friendly as all get-out, Latino stand-up comic." He was born in Mexico but raised in East Los Angeles.
"After finishing his military service, he went to college on the GI bill with the idea of becoming an attorney but developed an interest in comedy while taking elective courses," the release states.
"Rodriguez honed his stand-up act at L.A.’s famous The Comedy Store while working as a doorman there," according to the release. "Rodriguez got his break as an opening act for others at various concerts and universities and as a warm-up comic on Norman Lear‘s short-lived sitcom 'Gloria' (1982) starring Sally Struthers. He also executive-produced and starred in the comedy concert film 'The Original Latin Kings of Comedy' (2002). He has been seen everywhere on cable comedy showcases, including 'Paul Rodriguez: Behind Bars' (1991), 'Crossing White Lines' (1999), 'Paul Rodriguez Live!: I Need the Couch' (1986), 'Paul Rodriguez: Live in San Quentin' (1995), 'Paul Rodriguez & Friends: Comedy Rehab' (2009) and 'Paul Rodriguez: The Here & Wow' (2018), all of which solidified his reputation as one of the country’s best known Hispanic comics in the U.S."
For more information, or to purchase tickets, go to the theater’s website at www.ragland.org. The box office is open noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or two hours before show time the day of any show at 218 N. 7th St.