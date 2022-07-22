Legion is the reason behind what longtime 16-18 Babe Ruth officials say is a serious issue of players and teams falling by the wayside in recent years.
Travel teams have hurt not only various Babe Ruth programs, but have affected American Legion baseball as well. Legion baseball also has suffered in many places because the national office upped the number of students in a high school(s), which determined where teams could draw players.
The number now is 7,500 students, which accommodates larger high schools in the Southern tier of states.
Then, came COVID-19.
Many programs struggled.
Longtime Pacific Northwest director Butch Hurt said about 33% of the teams dropped out because of the pandemic, which hurt the income of not only local programs, but the national programs, too.
That is part of the reason teams had to fund themselves a year ago to go to the World Series in Mobile, Alabama, and it is believed it cost the Klamath Falls Falcons well over $5,000 to represent the Pacific Northwest in that competition.
The loss of programs also included sponsors, local and national.
There was a time not too long ago when North Oregon, South Washington and North Washington had several power programs at the 16-18 level, and when South Oregon was included, 13-15 programs were potential World Series teams.
This year, there are two 16-18 Babe Ruth programs in North Washington, including the powerful Columbia Basin Riverdogs who will host this year’s World Series in August. Numbers in that program are down and, because of the death of Randy Boroff, there is question as to how long the Riverdogs will be viable.
His death also had left this year’s World Series in doubt, but several people in Moses Lake, Ephrata and other communities in the area have pulled together to make sure the event will happen.
There also appears to be national money to help with some expenses.
South Oregon commissioner Todd Wagner says numbers are down throughout the area, but he has ideas, after having traveled to national headquarters in Newark, New Jersey, to try and stem losses.
Both Hurt and Wagner noted while Klamath Falls had the only registered 16-18 Babe Ruth team in Oregon, there also were just four teams in the American Legion fold – Medford, Roseburg, Eugene and The Dalles.
Wagner would like to see individual high schools support their own teams, starting with middle school programs, to bring numbers back. If, after a decent season, all-star teams were desired, those teams could help make tournaments stronger.
It would be worth noting that 30 years ago, Klamath Falls had two American Legion teams, four 16-18 Babe Ruth teams, and the latter played in a league that included teams from Northern California like Yreka, Weed, Mount Shasta and others. There were, also, at times, teams in Lakeview with players from Bonanza, Chiloquin, Lost River, Tulelake and Modoc high schools also involved with area teams.
Given the times, whenever there is some semblance of normal, a lot of people hope summer baseball will return strong.
Steve Matthies is sports editor emeritus of the Klamath Falls Herald & News, and covered area sports for more than 30 years.