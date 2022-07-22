Steve Matthies Mug

Steve Matthies

Sports editor emeritus

Legion is the reason behind what longtime 16-18 Babe Ruth officials say is a serious issue of players and teams falling by the wayside in recent years.

Travel teams have hurt not only various Babe Ruth programs, but have affected American Legion baseball as well. Legion baseball also has suffered in many places because the national office upped the number of students in a high school(s), which determined where teams could draw players.

Tags

Recommended for you