Vivid Kiger Stadium images remain etched in the memories of Sky Adams and Troy Lamb, both of whom are coaching in this weekend’s 16-18 Babe Ruth Pacific Northwest Regional baseball tournament.
Adams played for the 2013 Klamath Falls Gems college wood bat team and now is the head coach of the Clark County Cubs from Vancouver, Wash.
Lamb is head coach of the Calgary Blues Premiere team, his second coaching appearance at Kiger Stadium, but is doing double duty since his stepson plays for the Calgary Blues AAA team.
His last trip to Kiger Stadium was in the 1998 regional tournament, one of six hosted at the venerable old stadium, one of the few wood baseball stadiums remaining in the United States.
“I remember the recliners [near the third-base dugout],” Adams said as he shared his Kiger Stadium memories. “On days I would pitch, I would get here with the other players but would sit in the recliners, put my earphones on and relax.”
A player at Central Washington University when he played for the Gems, he recalled stories of team ace Nick Sabo, coach Mitch Karraker and the latter’s brother Jack, who also was a pitcher.
“The field looks really good and has been kept up,” Adams, a left-hander, said.
Among his other teammates were Oregon Tech standouts Dylan Rogers and Tyson Dahl, and outfielder Cody Hough, who would win the West Coast League’s home run derby during the league’s All-Star weekend.
Now working for a roofing company, Adams said one of the biggest challenges coaching today is the recently implemented pitch count for 16-18 Babe Ruth, and the number of days rest required for a pitcher.
In his one season with the Gems, a team which went 25-29 and narrowly missed the WCL playoffs, Adams finished with 47 innings pitched in 11 games, with a 2-2 record along with a save, 47 strikeouts and just eight walks.
While Adams returned to Kiger Stadium this weekend as a former player, Lamb last was in Klamath Falls as a coach on the 1998 Calgary Blues team on which his brother, Steve, played.
“We told our players that this is one of the biggest, old-school, beautiful parks in the country,” Lamb said, and called Kiger Stadium a crown gem, especially with some of the other stadiums he has coached at in a 30-year career that includes a couple of World Series performances.
“This stadium has a lot of character,” he said.
“What I remember is how difficult the tournament was, especially the double knockout play,” he said, noting the 1998 team lost to traditional Pacific Northwest powers out of Moses Lake, Wash., (the Columbia Basin Riverdogs) and Ryder Construction of Vancouver.
“I remember the quality of the players.”
Both the Riverdogs and Ryder won 16-18 Babe Ruth World Series titles, with the Columbia Basin team winning the 2015 World Series that was played at Kiger Stadium.
The challenge for his team was to come back from an opening-round loss in pool play to reach Sunday’s bracket play, which will determine the tournament’s entry to this year’s World Series scheduled for August in Moses Lake/Ephrata.
He also watched intently when the AAA team played, and his stepson Ryan Florendine.
