Legendary. The greatest. Adjectives used too often, too freely.
In the case of William Felton Russell, however, whose life has been celebrated this past week following his death at the age of 88, both adjectives accurately describe a life well-lived.
The numbers bear out his greatness.
Bill Russell did not start a high school basketball game until his senior season. Unrecruited, he walked on at the then oblivious, at least nationally, University of San Francisco and led the Dons to NCAA titles in 1955 and 1956.
He added an Olympic gold medal before he joined the Boston Celtics. If professionals had been eligible for the Olympics, he likely would have won three or four additional gold medals.
With the Celtics, where he never was totally appreciated by Boston fans, he led the team to 11 NBA titles in 13 years, including two as player-coach, the first Black to coach a major-league sports team.
His humanitarian life was bigger than his playing career.
I remember a man, during an event at Mankato State University in Minnesota, asked for an autograph. Russell kindly explained why he did not sign autographs, which often were on small sheets of paper which later probably would be lost.
The man said he wanted the autograph because he wanted his son to become just like Russell.
The legendary star bristled. Not happy with the request. He told the man he was asking for something he knew little of. The man had no idea what kind of person Russell was. Politely, Russell told him, without denigrating the father, that if there was a man his son should emulate, it should be his father.
If the father wanted his son to become a great basketball player, honing in on his skills would solve the problem.
It made me realize how fortunate I was to have the father I had.
Russell, another time, was asked about his skill at blocking shots, a record the NBA did not keep when he played.
Russell said it was wasteful to block a shot out-of-bounds where the opposition still would retain ball possession. A good block, he said, was one directed toward a teammate for a fast-break bucket while the opponents still were trying to get back to play defense.
It was defense where Russell changed the game of basketball. He was a genius on defense and rules oftentimes were changed to limit what the 6-foot-9½ center could do to intimidate opponents. A Boston teammate once said no record could ever account for all the altered shots because of “The Minister of Defense.”
While his quiet work on civil rights are unchallenged, often unknown, few remember that Russell was one of the first minority athletes to advertise a product nationally.
Russell sat in a chair and flipped a basketball over his back at a backboard, rim and basket. He was supposed to have missed and then tell viewers they couldn’t miss, however, with the Bell Telephone Company.
The ball, to everyone’s surprise, went in and Russell did a quick ad lib and, with his cackle-like laugh, changed his one line to “You’ll always connect with (Bell).”
To have witnessed Russell in those moments was special. There are few great athletes who have left an indelible mark on my memory. He was one of them, and the number of “legendary” athletes, to me, is limited to a handful.
He deserves his accolades, and certainly should be called legendary. To many basketball fans, Russell remains the greatest player the game ever had.
Steve Matthies is the Herald & News sports editor emeritus. He covered sports in the Klamath Basin for more than 30 years in a career which lasted more than five decades in papers in four other states.