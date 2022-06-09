It was a good thing I was sitting down.
It was the year, and I should have known better. It was 1972, when Oliver Spires won the first Mike Keck Memorial Scholarship. Both were standout athletes at Klamath Union.
Still, there was a little shock.
With Henley’s Eli Hayes and Mazama’s Kennedy Lease winning this year’s awards, it marked 50 years since Spires won the inaugural scholarship, and starts the sixth decade for, arguably, the most prestigious award any Klamath County student-athlete can win.
Taking the time to share with Herald & News editor Gene Warnick who some of the past winners were, it was a serious look at what made being a sportswriter in the Klamath Basin so much fun.
The list, and the awards, were expanded to include one male and one female winner in 1988, is a veritable list of brilliance, and I am fortunate to have been able to watch winners for the past 32 years.
Bonanza’s Rosanne Cahill and Henley’s Tim Simmers shared the 1975 award, and the latter would become one of many Keck Scholarship winners who would return to the Klamath Basin to coach.
Robin Parker and Tom Loney both were among the women’s basketball coaches at Oregon Tech, Parker the last one before athletics were gutted at the college, and Loney when women’s basketball returned.
More than a dozen returned “home” to coach.
Some of the finest young females athletes to come out of the area are among the winners – Mazama’s Tara Harrington, Wendy Olson and Hannah Reynolds, Klamath Union’s Lydia Ledgerwood, Sam Gilbert and Jessyca Arthur, Henley’s Shanon Radford, Taylor Wallace and McKenna Armantrout, Lost River’s Lisa Nicholson and Emily and Rachel Parks, and Triad’s Sarah Estabrook dot the list.
Bonanza’s Mike Nieraeth and Kyle Gomez played key roles to help Oregon Tech to basketball success, and each won a national championship with the Hustlin’ Owls. Henley’s Michael Nunes did the same.
Gabe Ovgard, who was at Triad before completing his senior season at KU, walked on at Oregon State to win a scholarship and starting berth with the Beavers’ football team.
Many were All-Americans and their exploits included wrestling and cross country as well as football, basketball, baseball and track and field.
Even talking about Keck holds a special place in Oregon State athletics.
Longtime basketball coach Ralph Miller wrote a book, “Spanning the Game,” which covered 100 years of the college game. Miller knew James Naismith and Phog Allen, among the early developers of basketball. That Miller would devote 10-12 pages to Keck in his book of about 220 pages, says tons about the kind of athlete and person the former KU standout was.
Mazama’s Travis Olson now is the athletic director at Linfield College, KU’s Ian Dobson represented the United States is the 2008 Beijing Olympics and several others could be singled out for their efforts.
The list is long, invigorating and a great representation of high school athletics in the Klamath Basin.
Sadly, Mazama’s Dave Beeson and Eric Brosterhous have died, but they both deserve to be noted among the best this area has produced over the years. The list of more than 100 individuals to win the Keck Scholarship is a great trip down memory lane.
Steve Matthies is Herald & News sports editor emeritus, and has covered Klamath Basin athletics for more than 30 years.