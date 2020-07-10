The Coastal store in Klamath Falls will give away 300 life jackets for children younger than 12 on Sunday, July 12.
This drive thru event will take place in the parking lot of the Klamath County Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is a first come, first serve event where Coastal employees and volunteers will be wearing masks and following all social distancing guidelines.
The fairgrounds are located at 3531 South 6th Street in Klamath Falls.
“Water safety is top of mind for all of us here at Coastal,” commented Lori McKinnon, Coastal President.
“Some of our employees have shared with me over the years personal experiences with family members drowning in lakes and rivers, when they believe simply wearing a life jacket could have made all the difference,” continued McKinnon. “This year, we are giving away over 5,000 life jackets to kids company wide, in hopes that we can help make a difference in the communities we serve, when it comes to families coming home safe after a day of playing in the water."