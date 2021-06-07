LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Oregon Tech Pitcher Sarah Abramson was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association's NFCA NAIA first-team All-American, while Tech third baseman Aubrie Businger and catcher McKenna Armantrout received 2nd team recognition, the association announced Monday.
Abramson set a single-season program record with 29 wins, posting a 1.64 ERA with 237 strikeouts in 243 innings of work. She allowed just seven long balls in 1,109 plate appearances and held her opponents to a .209 batting average.
Businger, a 5-9 junior transfer from College of San Mateo, hit .382 for the season with 9 doubles, 9 home runs and 44 RBI. Businger had 76 assists on the year with a .978 fielding percentage earning her CCC gold glove honors.
Armantrout, a 5-7 junior from Henley High School, led the Owls with a .444 batting average that includes 92 hits, a team high 18 doubles, and 66 runs scored. She was the team's defensive captain, with 261 put-outs 18 assists with a fielding percentage of .989, leading to CCC gold glove recognition.
National Champion Southern Oregon University led the way with five All-Americans. Oregon Tech, the 2021 national runner-up, followed with three honorees on the 37-person NFCA All-America list, which is separate from the official NAIA list that will be released Tuesday.
NFCA All-Region and All-American athletes must be nominated by their NFCA-member head coach, are voted for by the coaches in their region or division, and ultimately selected by elected All-American committee members.