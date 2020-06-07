After the diplomas were received and the tassels turned, teachers and staff cheered and applauded as they lined the road exiting Mazama High School on Friday afternoon as vehicles of graduates and their families and friends passed by — some jumping out for one last hug or high-five.
Seniors from Mazama, Falcon Heights Academy, Great Basin Home School, Bonanza and Gilchrist Junior/Senior High Schools graduated as of Saturday, putting a bookend on an unprecedented school year many will likely never forget. Seniors graduate from Chiloquin Junior/Senior High School and Henley High School on Sunday as well as Klamath Falls City Schools’ Klamath Union High School and EagleRidge High School.
Most schools, such as Mazama, took part in drive through ceremonies due to COVID-19 restrictions, with live stream feeds available online for relatives unable to attend. Klamath County School District will graduate more than 400 seniors as of July 4, when a more traditional ceremony is planned for Lost River Junior/Senior High School, according to information from a Klamath County School District release.
“Everybody’s just glad to be graduating,” said Glen Szymoniak, superintendent of Klamath County School District, following Mazama’s outdoor, drive-thru graduation ceremony on Friday.
“I just told the principals to work with their communities and work with their families to figure out how they wanted to do it,” Szymoniak added. “Each school got to come up with their own plan. I think everybody’s glad to just put this year in the books.”
Stephanie Harris, a teacher at Mazama who has also overseen the Kindness Club, was among those waving a final goodbye to seniors. She will also be “graduating” to a new position at the KCSD office after serving eight years as a teacher at Mazama High.
Harris said she’ll miss watching students grow as they go from freshmen to seniors.
She said each class has its own distinct personality and the class of 2020, “They’re all about kindness and love and acceptance,” she said.
Harris said she tried not to cry, or hug students due to COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, though the follow through on both was difficult as students came up to say goodbye.
Harris said seniors graduating this year have collectively experienced a lack of connection to a degree, due to the closure of in-person education caused by COVID-19.
“Not being able to just talk one on one like this,” Harris said.
Seniors, clad in their caps and gowns, were still smiling wide on Friday as they waved goodbye from vehicles to the individuals who helped them along the way.
“I want them to know that we love them and hopefully we gave them the tools — along with their parents — to go out and make a difference,” Harris said, “and they will.”
Please send in your best photos from graduation ceremonies from Klamath Falls City and Klamath County School Districts to Kira McClary at kmcclary@heraldandnews.com by 10 a.m. on Monday to be included in a graduation slideshow at heraldandnews.com.