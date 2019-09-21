The city of Klamath Falls will host an open house to discuss parking downtown on Wednesday.
The open house will be from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Cultural Center at 218 N. Seventh St., and all are encouraged to attend.
A flier from the city advertising the event states, “The city of Klamath Falls is seeking feedback on a new Downtown Parking model! The model aims to make parking more equitable, efficient, and fair for all downtown businesses and customers.”
Downtown parking has been a topic of discussion in local government for several months. In December, dozens of people came to a city council meeting in opposition to a plan that could start charging residents monthly fees to park downtown.
In April, The Klamath Falls Downtown Parking Committee was discussing charging businesses an annual fee for the spaces in front of them, rather than residents.
The issue stems from the fact that the revenue from permits and tickets does not cover the cost of maintaining the roads downtown, including parking enforcement, repairs and snow removal.