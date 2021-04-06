Following extensive discussion, Klamath Falls City School Board voted unanimously Monday night to send K-8 students back to regularly-scheduled school days starting April 19.
Metrics will determine if sixth through eighth-graders at Ponderosa Middle School remain in the full schedule, pending the number of COVID-19 cases. Klamath Union High School students will keep their six-term schedule that allows cohorts to be smaller, at the recommendation of Principal Tony Swan.
“If we went to a full-time day, more of our students would be impacted,” Swan said.
“We have had several quarantines in KU this year,” he added. “Last week was actually the first week we did not have any students, any classes or teams out on quarantine.”
Swan said there has not been any COVID-10 spread within KU, but students contracted the virus outside the school in transit or in the community. He described a complex schedule with students on a six, six-week terms. It was a plan that was implemented at the beginning of the school year.
He said going to full-time, normal instruction will “double the number of students that we currently have” and “that we are going to have a bigger impact on the academics of a six-week schedule that has already been pared down and reformulated very well by the teachers.”
School board members also heard from department heads about how employees would help make the transition, including transportation, food services, as well as other school principals.
“We can start K-5 with a full schedule without worrying about metrics,” said Paul Hillyer, superintendent of city schools.
With grades 6-12, Hillyer said the district has to be at no more than 130 COVID-19 cases over a two-week period in order to start full days.
Hillyer praised city school employees especially who have been involved with reworking bus routes several times during the last year in accordance with evolving regulations.
“It’s quite a complicated jigsaw puzzle, to say the least,” Hillyer said.
Hillyer also clarified that Klamath County Public Health would determine if schools should again return to six feet of social distancing, as well as a return to hybrid morning and afternoon learning sessions in the future if transmission of the virus is identified within schools.
“My thought is, if we had to do that, that would probably be the way we’d finish out the year,” Hillyer said. “We wouldn’t want to switch out again.”
Wendy Niskanen, COVID-19 coordinator for city schools, said the plan for implementing three feet of social distancing in the classroom instead of six is “sound.”
Niskanen does say it comes with challenges, too, especially for lunch time.
“It’s hard to pull everybody together in full classes at three feet and find a way to then extend them out to six feet apart to feed them,” Niskanen said.
School board member Trina Perez praised the efforts of school employees helping to make the proper adjustments.
“I have full confidence that our administrators and staff can bring these kids back and do it well, and do what’s best for kids by having them in school full days,” Perez said. “I believe the social part is huge … the academic part is also going to be just as important.”