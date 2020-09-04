Klamath Falls City Schools announced new plans Thursday to bring K-3 students back to the classroom for in-person learning this fall.
All K-12 students will start distance learning when the school year kicks off Tuesday, Sept. 8. But current plans call for kindergarten through first-graders in the district to switch to in-person learning on Monday, Sept. 28. Second and third-graders will switch from distance learning to in-person education on Oct. 12. Fourth-grade through seniors will attend school virtually until further notice.
The changes came at the request of elementary principals, according to Superintendent Paul Hillyer.
“That gives us a few weeks to get everything ready for (in-person instruction) ... and communicate this and get things started,” Hillyer told the H&N on Thursday. “By Oct. 12, we’ll have kindergarten through third grade in school every day for in-person instruction and they’ll be in our a.m./p.m. model ... buildings are starting their plans now to make that work.”
Hillyer said principals listened to both teachers and families and came to the conclusion Wednesday to shift their course and reopen sooner than planned.
“They were feeling comfortable that they would have their buildings ready as far as all the health and safety protocols,” he said. “They felt very confident that by the 28th, all the different logistics would be in place.”
There is a layer of risk involved to bringing students back sooner, especially when it comes to the school district having immunity from a COVID-19-related lawsuit. The Oregon Legislature would have to vote to enact such immunity.
“At our October (school board) meeting, we’ll be discussing whether they want to continue having in-person learning at our schools if we don’t have liability immunity,” Hillyer said. “There’s a pretty big concern in school districts across the state about lawsuits related to a student catching the virus and the school district being sued.”
Hillyer said districts could face hefty lawsuits, possibly upwards of $1 million.
“That would shoot a pretty big hole in your budget for the next school year,” Hillyer said. “(Reopening) is a calculated risk.”
Hillyer said he feels like administrators have “done our due diligence.”
While too early for definitive enrollment projections, Hillyer said roughly 60 students are enrolled for home school education through River Academy. He said he doesn’t anticipate significantly reduced student numbers this fall.
“I think our enrollment’s going to be pretty steady,” Hillyer said.
Those who do not want to attend in person will need to sign up for the River Academy program.
Hillyer said the district will likely make a decision by early October about whether to continue to have K-3 in person for another next six-week period beginning Oct. 19.
The current metrics in Klamath County don’t allow for students in fourth through 12th grade in the buildings, except in small groups.
In order to bring fourth through 12th-grade through students into the classrooms, Hillyer said requirements include having seven or fewer COVID-19 cases in a county for three weeks in a row.
“If we get over seven in a week, then we’re automatically disqualified from bringing (fourth-12th grade) students back,” Hillyer said.
Information on school schedules are subject to change due to many factors, including Oregon Department of Education requirements and individual decisions made by districts or their employees. Please check with individual school districts for updated information.
To learn more, go online to the city schools website at http://www.kfalls.k12.or.us/. Parents and guardians are encouraged to contact teachers about their school schedules.
Not in the city schools district? For parents and guardians looking for information on Klamath County School District’s school schedule, go online at https://www.smore.com/czt7f-kcsd-me.