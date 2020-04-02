In a substantive virtual meeting Tuesday night, Klamath Falls City Schools approved a boundary change transferring 55 students from Conger to Pelican Elementary – to take effect this fall – and discussed the likelihood of a $2.5 million loss in Student Investment Act funds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Klamath Falls City School District voted 4-2 to approve the boundary change within the district that makes the transfer of students from Conger Elementary to Pelican Elementary possible this fall. Conger Elementary students mostly living in the Stewart Lenox neighborhood and nearby areas in Klamath Falls will be transferred to Pelican Elementary this fall to help free up classroom space at Conger, which has been over capacity for some time.
“The board was rightfully concerned about having to require families to change schools, especially if they’ve been at Conger for a while,” said Superintendent Paul Hillyer, on Wednesday.
“All the families like Conger of course so they didn’t necessarily want to make the change. It was difficult for the board members due to that, but I think what probably caused them to vote in favor of it is the fact that it makes things more efficient for us as far as our staffing goes and it will make our class sizes more consistent, both within the schools and across the schools.”
In first through fifth grade, Conger Elementary will go from 321 students to 266 this fall. Pelican Elementary in first through fifth grade will increase from 196 to 244 students this fall, according to data provided by the school district.
The student transfers by grade are the following:
-First grade: 8
-Second grade: 13
-Third grade: 9
-Fourth grade: 14
“At Conger,” Hillyer added, “they were very crowded, so now they’ll have more availability of spaces for a lot of their programs that were actually running in converted closets and converted locker rooms and so forth. It’ll make their building much more manageable now. They were at a little more than 100% capacity and now they’re down to about 85% capacity.”
Hillyer said the district will be in touch with parents in the near future about the changes, and an open house will be held at Pelican Elementary when possible so students and families can meet teachers, staff, and Principal Michelle McCabe.
Families of students at Conger should have received a letter from the district about the proposal that went before the school board. City schools also hosted a question and answer meeting at Pelican Elementary for parents in recent weeks, and before the “Stay at home” order enacted by Gov. Kate Brown, where officials gathered feedback on the possible transfer.
Hillyer said parents and guardians can expect to hear more from the district through the mail about Tuesday night’s decision.
“What we’ll do is send everybody who is being redirected a letter and then with our contact information in the letter so they can call and talk to either myself or one of the principals,” Hillyer said.
“We will within the month be sending out another letter to them,” he added.
Students at Conger Elementary will continue to receive packets and resources via Conger Elementary until fall, according to Hillyer.
Student Investment Act funds ‘up in the air’
In other city school business, school board members approved the Student Investment Act plan, which would provide the district with $2.5 million in additional funding, which will be submitted to the state of Oregon.
Hillyer said he doesn’t think it is likely the district will receive the funds due to the economic constraints at this time.
“It’s I think up in the air right now because that fund is dependent on a tax on businesses in the state and so I guess we have to wait and see what type of revenue comes in for that new tax due to the state closure because of the virus,” Hillyer said.
“We shall see but I’m forecasting that the state is going to be struggling financially due to having this shutdown of our economy for a couple of months.
Hillyer said city schools are hoping that the SIA will go through so the district can provide more behavioral health supports and teachers, lower class sizes, and offer more elective opportunities at all grade levels.
“We’d certainly like to continue to follow through in all of those areas,” Hillyer said. “We’re going to proceed very cautiously now with adding anything new in our plans for next year.”
City schools had not yet dedicated any of the SIA funds to ensure they were first available to the district. Hillyer said the district hopes to know more about the status of SIA funds sometime this month.
“It doesn’t really cause us to do any adjustment right now at all,” he said.
“We won’t have to make any cuts or anything like that.”
Expect all district board meetings in the near future to be held via Zoom, a video platform, which can be accessed via the district’s website.
“We’ve done Zoom meetings before but never with a very large audience like we had last night,” Hillyer said, noting that the district has aspects of the virtual platform to smooth over.
“We’ll get it worked out for the next meeting,” he said.