Klamath Union High School Principal Tony Swan rolled up his red, Pelican T-shirt sleeve as Dr. Mychal Amos administered Swan’s first dose of the Moderna vaccine Friday.
Amos is chairman of the city school board, and director of pharmacy services at Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls. He and Swan chatted as Amos administered the dose.
“I didn’t even feel it,” Swan said afterward.
Swan was one of more than 300 Klamath Falls City Schools employees who were able to receive the vaccine on Friday.
That’s when Klamath County Public Health officially moved into Phase 1b of Oregon’s vaccine rollout, after reporting to the Oregon Health Authority that it made a “good faith effort” to provide everyone in Phase 1a (healthcare workers and long-term care facility staff and residents) their first dose.
The county had planned to begin vaccinating Group 1 of Phase 1b (Pre-K through high school employees) early next week, but a surprise shipment of doses from the state arrived Thursday, allowing Klamath County Public Health and Sky Lakes Medical Center to set up vaccine clinics for school staff earlier than expected.
City schools were alerted to the availability of vaccination doses late on Thursday, and the teacher in-service day on Friday served as a flexible day for staff to receive the vaccine dose.
Initially, vaccine doses were not thought to be ready to be administered until Jan. 25.
Swan said more than 80% of city school employees wanted to take the vaccine if possible, according to a survey by the district. He emphasized city school employees were not required to take the vaccine but said that with Friday being an in-service day, it was an easy day to receive it.
“I’m really appreciative,” Swan said. “We’ve come back to school earlier than recommended and this just reinforces that we can do something to keep ourselves safe.”
Swan acknowledged that taking the vaccine is a personal decision and said city employees could opt not to take it. But he made sure he was in line when the option to take the vaccine arose.
“I think I have a responsibility to protect myself and my family and other people,” Swan said.
Swan and others who received the vaccine will receive their second dose in about 28 days.
Amos prepared the vaccines Friday in a small room on the fourth floor, trying to keep up with the demand.
“We can do 90 to 100 shots every hour and we’ve been doing more than that already at that pace,” he said. “So, I’m just trying to keep up and draw up (vaccines) as fast as I can.”
Amos has to be precise, too, and consider how many vaccines are needed immediately.
“For my standards and for the hospital, we’ve got to use these within an hour,” he said. “Once I take them out and pierce this vile, it’s only good for six hours.”
Amos said the medical center has a system set up with a waiting list, and if needed, individuals from the list will be called to receive the vaccine.
“For the most part, we’ve given every drop out of here that we can,” Amos said.
Amos said plans have been in the works to prepare for the vaccine rollout since November, but the announcement that vaccines were ready for city school employees came late on Thursday.
All Klamath County School District employees, substitutes, and coaches are eligible to receive the vaccine as well, and 400 first doses will be available for them Saturday at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.
Valeree Lane, spokesperson for Klamath County Public Health, said her office received around 400 doses Thursday afternoon. On Tuesday, Oregon Health Authority had denied their requests for more doses after seeing that several hundred already in KCPH’s possession had been unused. But Lane said that was a misunderstanding, as her staff had already allocated those doses to be administered later in the week.
“They didn’t realize we had committed to people with disabilities, so they thought we were just stockpiling,” Lane said.
After clearing things up with the state, Lane said KCPH still wasn’t sure whether they’d get a shipment later this week and decided to operate on the premise that they would begin vaccinating school employees on January 25. But to their surprise, more vials arrived.
“It was really odd the way that yesterday played out,” Lane said. “There was a lightbulb moment where it just came together.”
Lane said KCPH is setting up a vaccination clinic at the Klamath County Fairgrounds on Saturday. County school employees should have been notified of their eligibility for that clinic.
KCPH clarifying their available vaccine doses with the state also led to a shipment to Sky Lakes Medical Center, said Tom Hottman, the hospital’s public information officer. They received around 500 doses late Thursday evening. Having largely completed Phase 1a, Sky Lakes opened up their vaccine clinic to city school employees to receive those doses on Friday. Staff, throwing all hands on deck, were ready to administer them.
“A lot of people literally rolled up their sleeves and got busy to make it happen,” Hottman said.
Hottman said it was a bit of a scramble to deal with the last-minute shipment. The hospital’s call center, which schedules required vaccination appointments, was overwhelmed at one point as they couldn’t find more people to answer the phones. Hottman apologized to anyone who dealt with an extended wait time scheduling an appointment.
“We understand that things have to happen fast, but it happened so fast that we had a hard time responding,” he said.
Lane said seniors over 80 — Group 2 in Phase 1b — are still scheduled to begin their first vaccine clinics on Feb. 8. While Group 1’s early start may push things up, she said the timing depends on when Klamath County receives more vaccine doses — and how many they get. Just like with Phase 1a, KCPH will have to testify that they’ve made a good faith effort to reach everyone in Group 1 of Phase 1b before they can begin vaccinating Group 2.
Lane reiterated that there’s currently no vaccine registry, and that Group 2-eligible county residents (and all other groups following them) must stand by for further instructions on how to receive their shots when the time comes.
“When we get to the place where we’re serving people 80 and over, we will announce how that can be done,” Lane said.