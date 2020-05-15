Klamath Falls City School District’s Superintendent Paul Hillyer on Wednesday shared ways he hopes the district can “right-size” the proposed $37.4 million budget amid a projected $2.3 million shortfall and possibly more during what is the second year of the 2019-21 biennium.
Budget committee and school board members met via Zoom on Wednesday evening to discuss the proposed more than $37,396,560 budget and how the district plans to navigate the budget cycle during the COVID-19 pandemic. The proposed budget includes at least four paraprofessional layoffs and reduced staff levels through attrition, with the possibility for reductions across the board depending on funding from the Oregon Legislature and federal stimulus dollars.
“We have to reduce the budget in order to bridge that gap between our revenue and our expenses,” Hillyer said.
“It kind of comes down to right-sizing so now we are really needing to staff at the level that our student numbers would actually dictate.”
The Budget Committee is going through the regular budgetary process but the school board postponed the vote for budget adoption until a special meeting to be held in late June, the first postponement of its kind in roughly a decade, according to Hillyer.
The budget proposal is based on Feb. 24 estimates for revenue forecast for the district, prior to the pandemic.
“What this budget gives us is the spending authority for that level of revenue and now if we find out the revenue is actually less, that means that we will need to adjust our expenditures and spend less,” Hillyer said.
“And we really don’t know right now what that’s going to look like,” Hillyer said.
“We’re creating the best budget we can with what we know now, but we really believe by July, we will be adjusting those figures.”
Prior to the pandemic, Hillyer said the district had been looking at the potential for upwards of $3 million in additional funds total, including from Measure 98 and the Student Investment Act.
Not anymore.
“There may be some dollars that are allocated in those areas, but we just don’t know at this time,” he said.
Hillyer said reductions could have been avoided if the district had received about $2.5 million in Student Investment Act funds.
He added it’s likely the May 20 forecast will show a “tremendous drop” in revenue for the district, since it’s based on the tax revenues coming in since Feb. 24.
“I’m absolutely sure that we’re going to see a very negative forecast,” Hillyer said.
On top of the possibility for the negative forecast in revenue, Hillyer said if the millions in reductions slated for K-12 education move forward, and without federal stimulus funds coming in, there’s a chance the district could see the need for additional budgetary reductions of between $3 million and $3.5 million to the budget proposal.
“That would pretty much decimate our systems, so we’re hoping that things will be much more optimistic beyond that May forecast,” Hillyer said.
“If we have to go that route, we’ll be looking at reductions in just about every area of our district, from administration all the way through custodial staff and you name it,” Hillyer said.
As far as balancing the current budget proposal, Hillyer wants to start by paying the first loan payment, tagged at $400,000 due in July to Klamath County for finishing up renovations to Klamath Union High School through General Fund and KU construction dollars.
Hillyer proposes paying $300,000 of the loan payment out of $500,000 remaining from the KU renovation fund and with $100,000 from the district’s General Fund to cover the first loan payment.
“This would reduce our shortfall to $2 million,” Hillyer said.
To further right-size the district’s projected budget shortfall, Hillyer proposes cutting the shortfall amount in half by using $1 million of a $2 million contingency, which essentially acts as a district savings account.
Hillyer said the district will receive $1 million through the CARES Act to offset the economic impact of COVID-19 and possibly more through a federal stimulus, if approved.
The Budget Committee will meet again on May 27, where board members can make recommendations for the budget proposal and consider its approval. The meeting is open to the public via a virtual platform.