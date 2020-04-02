Klamath Falls City Schools is working toward its own plan to shift gears toward distance learning by April 13, following the guidance provided by the Oregon Department of Education on Monday.
Superintendent Paul Hillyer said the district is following ODE’s lead to provide online learning for students for as long as needed. While not explicitly stated at this time by ODE, Hillyer said city schools are planning to provide distance learning versus supplemental education through the end of this school year, if needed.
“We haven’t received official final word on that and I don’t know when that will be coming but we’re told last night that it looked highly likely that school buildings were going to be closed through the end of the school year,” Hillyer said in an interview with the Herald & News on Tuesday.
Due to the evolving nature of the situation, Hillyer confirmed on Wednesday his statements still stood from his Tuesday interview.
“It’s going to take us a while to put a plan together that’s different,” he said. “There’s a chance that we would still try to deliver the new requirements via packets or some form of combination of packets and online and other means moving forward. We don’t really know what that plan will look like yet because we really haven’t started working on it. We’re just putting together a committee to actually get started on doing that. It’s going to be quite a bit of work in the next 10 days or so to try to get this all off the ground.”
The plan the district does devise will utilize more of the regular school curriculum, Hillyer said, and transition from the previous approach of a review mode to a credit-gaining mode.
“We’re just trying to figure out what it all means and figure out what the state wants us to do,” Hillyer said.
“It’s going to be some work and require some creativity and thinking, but I think we’ll be able to make this transition. We’ve got teachers who are already doing things electronically with their classrooms anyway.
“We do have online resources that are tied to our online curriculum that we can use, too, to access their text books and access their learning materials that they need for the lessons,” he added. “I’m confident that our teaching staff and our administrative team will be able to come up with a good plan.”
“We haven’t ever had to do this before so whenever you start something new, you have to figure out the logistics of it.”
Certain things will continue to remain the same, though, he emphasized.
“It really won’t change the meal situation, and for the time being, I don’t think it will really change what we’re going to do with the learning packets,” Hillyer said.
Students are still encouraged to complete their learning packets as directed previously.
Meals and learning packets are being provided for city schools students each Wednesday. Bus-delivered meals are also an option for families who cannot make it to pick up items. For a list of pick up sites and times, go online at www.kfalls.k12.or.us/.