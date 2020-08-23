The city of Klamath Falls is working to address inequities within the community by creating a task force that will help identify problems and work towards local solutions.
The first Equity Task force meeting will meet virtually on Zoom from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26 to discuss inequities they and others see in the community at large, and to work toward solutions.
“We really wanted to hear from people who have experience in inequities in our community and hear it directly from them,” said Eric Osterberg, assistant to the city manager, who is advising the task force. “We didn’t want to assume what they are going through or what their feelings were.”
While 25 applicants applied for the group, the following eight individuals have been named to the voluntary positions: Alexa Lehman, Emma Marris, Joey Gentry, Chris Schott, Frederick Brigham III, Reuben Paschal, Wakaya Wells, and Laty Xayavong.
The city is taking a two-phased approach to address concerns brought up during a June City Council meeting surrounding race and equity. The first phase is forming the task force, which will meet for eight months to one year to talk about inequities they see within the city as a whole. Osterberg, who started in his current role with the city earlier this year, will advise the group.
The second phase of the city’s approach is that the task force will, after the first phase, present members of City Council with goals and work with the city on next steps to address them.
“This is just a moment in our collective history where these things are now at a point where we can have a reasoned conversation about how we as an institution — the city itself — might be able to make a positive difference,” said Nathan Cherpeski, city manager of Klamath Falls.
“I would say within the last decade, it’s definitely been more of a discussion how we as organizations and institutions move things forward,” he added.
“For a town our size, it’s historic for us.”
Xayavong, one of the eight members, said he was nominated to join the task force and is looking forward to getting started.
“I was excited to be a voice for minorities in our community, especially for a lot of Asian-Americans in our community,” Xayavong said.
The first meeting’s agenda will involve setting ground rules, introductions, and identifying the scope of the task force, which involves hearing from the community at-large.
“What we’re going to pose to the task force is kind of a public comment period every task force meeting for anybody to weigh in,” Osterberg said.
To watch live, go online at klamathfalls.city or log on to the city’s Facebook page. For more information, contact City Hall at 541-883-5316.