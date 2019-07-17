There was not a single dissenting vote at Monday’s city council meeting. All matters passed unanimously and peacefully.
The council approved a change to the project to renovate the Spring Street Sewage Treatment Plant, approved several contracts, and gave two city officials a raise and one a bonus. A certificate of service was also awarded to Joe David for 30 years of service at Public Works.
An amendment was approved to a contract with Slayden construction to add “early work” to the project to renovate and modernize the sewage plant. The project is estimated to cost over $10 million.
A contract was unanimously approved by council, with Musser Sealcoat & Striping, to repair pavements at the Crater Lake — Klamath Regional Airport.
The council voted to renew contracts with telecommunication companies Cal-Ore and Hunter communications.
Bids for the 2019 Americans with Disabilities Act Curb Ramp Installation Project were rejected because they were higher than the amount budgeted for the project. The project was postponed.
The council approved a contract with Klamath County Economic Development Association for fiscal year 2019-20 in the amount of $75,000, a contract with the Klamath Falls Downtown Association for fiscal year 2019-20 in the amount of $71,500 and a contract with the South Central Oregon Economic Development District for fiscal year 2019-20 in the amount of $20,000.
Funding for legal council was approved regarding an agreement with Klamath-Lake Regional Housing Center to serve as a receiver for city blight removal efforts in the amount of $15,000. Blighted properties are deemed dangerous or uninhabitable. In order for the city to repair or remove properties that have uncertain ownership, it must have a receiver for the property. The funding will pay for legal council regarding the arrangement with Klamath Lake Regional Housing Center.
Services provided by the Klamath County Public Works department were also approved by the council, in an amount not-to-exceed $120,750 to chip seal several roads in Klamath Falls.
Finally, the council approved a 1.58% salary increase for City Manager Nathan Cherpeski, and a 2.01% salary increase for city attorney Michael Swanson, as well as a one-time bonus of $3,000 for Municipal Court Judge Nathan Ratliff.