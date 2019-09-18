There was not a single dissenting vote at Monday’s regular Klamath Falls city council meeting.
Topics of the evening were a side account for Public Employees’ Retirement System, proclamations and purchases, as well as two final readings for new ordinances.
Certificates of service were presented to Jadea Bachetti for 15 years in utility billing/support services and Will Robertson for 10 years in technology services/support services.
Mayor Carol Westfall made two proclamations, declaring the week of Sept. 30 “week of the college student” in honor of the college students starting classes, and declaring September “Recovery Month” in Klamath Falls.
In the declaration read by Westfall regarding week of the college student, she explained that the week will honor public education as a resource for all who seek education.
It also honors teachers as “respected educators and members of Klamath County.” The declaration states that education encourages economic and community development.
The week will honor the efforts of college students during their first week of classes at Klamath Community College and Oregon Tech.
Recovery month
Westfall also read a proclamation declaring that Klamath Falls will recognize September as National Recovery Month, a month honoring recovery that the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration started 30 years ago.
The SAMHSA website reads, “In 2019, SAMHSA celebrates the 30th anniversary of National Recovery Month, marking three decades of spreading the message that treatment is effective, and people can and do recover — every day.”
Westfall’s proclamation honors the societal benefits of prevention, treatment and recovery for substance abuse and mental disorders. It also celebrates people in recovery and treatment and service providers.
“We must encourage relatives and friends of people with substance use disorders to implement preventative measures, identify the signs of addiction, and guide those in need to appropriate treatment and recovery support services,” the proclamation reads.
Water storage
The council unanimously voted to enter into a five-year contract with LiquiVision Technology, Inc. The company will inspect, clean and maintain 22 city-owned potable water storage tanks.
The funds will come from the Water Division’s materials and services budget.
PERS account
The council unanimously voted to authorize the city manager to establish a PERS side account for nearly $2,6 million. The PERS Employer Incentive Fund will match $639,530.85.
The council unanimously voted to approve a memorandum of understanding between the city and the Oregon Department of Forestry to maintain the forest land in Moore Park and prevent fires.
The council voted on final reading of an ordinance that will limit the days in which fireworks are allowed, as well as a final reading on an ordinance that will change the hours that city parks are open.