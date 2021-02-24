Recess, outdoor education and community livability are going to get a $1 million revamp in Chiloquin this fall and community organizers are seeking contributions to help meet their goal.
The Chiloquin Green Schoolyard project is a collaborative effort to enhance the accessibility and safety of the playground and incorporate green space at Chiloquin Elementary.
The project was spurred by the Klamath Tribal Council and will overhaul the playground area, add a covered basketball court, replace outdated playground equipment, and add ADA-accessibility. In addition, it will incorporate community spaces in and around the playground, including walking paths and gardening space on the school campus.
“It’s a place for not just kids but really for the whole community to be able to come, to recreate together outside and to have just a fun, safe space for kids and families,” said Barton Robison, partner at Oregon Health & Outdoors Initiative at Willamette Partnership.
The Willamette Partnership is an environmental nonprofit that helps facilitate projects that improve health in the state. Robison is helping facilitate the project with nearly a dozen local entities, including Klamath Tribes, and hopes to raise $12,000 through a recently formed GoFundMe page. The page will be online through March 19.
So far, the page has netted $6,340 as of Tuesday. The total amount raised through the page will be combined with approximately $8,000 in private donations already received outside of the virtual campaign.
Organizers of the project have already raised $300,000 through foundation contributions and hope to net an additional $400,000 through grants this year, according to Robison.
Robison said local fundraising is a way residents can contribute and help. A separate upcoming virtual fundraiser with a date to be announced is in the works as well.
“It’s really a community led project that every organization is bringing their own unique talents and abilities to,” Robison said.
The project is moving toward groundbreaking at the school in June, with anticipation of being finished by the fall, Barton said.
A community-led project
The project began as an idea spurred by a member of the Klamath Tribal Council. The Klamath County School Board approved the project in early 2020, and it moved along steadily despite the global pandemic.
The project is a collaboration between Chiloquin Elementary, Chiloquin City Council, Chiloquin FIRST, Klamath Tribes, Chiloquin Visions in Progress, Ford Institute for Community Building, Healthy Klamath/Blue Zones Project – Klamath Falls, Oregon Health & Outdoors Initiative and the Trust For Public Land.
Being such a collaborative project in both funding and input, students, teachers, and Chiloquin residents were surveyed to identify components most in need.
One piece was adding more equipment for Chiloquin Elementary students, according to Robison.
“Right now, they have to wait until the snow melts to be able to get back on the court in the winter,” Robison said. “This’ll be an all-year, all-season basketball court.”
Design for the project also moves the playground to be in one larger space so it’s safer for students, Robison said.
“It’s going to just expand the choice for all the kids who are out at recess of what they’re able to access and how they can interact with the space,” Robison said. “It’s a lot easier to maintain long-term, and still accessible for wheelchair users, and also friendlier to the environment.”
He also emphasized the green schoolyard project will fill a need after areas around Collier State Park burned last fall.
“That was a big place where families loved to go to recreate and a lot of that burnt in the fires so this will also help fill that gap that we didn’t even know we had when the project started,” Robison said.
In the current project design, includes a pollinator garden to be located out front of Chiloquin Elementary, with some community garden spaces available.
“They’ve got a large open field there where we’ll have walking paths that we’re going to seed with native meadow plants,” Robison said.
The Green Schoolyard Project incorporates an outdoor education component as well.
Chiloquin Elementary was awarded a grant from the National Wildlife Federation to help buy native plants for the area, Robison said, in addition to teacher training to incorporate lessons.
“It’ll be a great asset for the teachers year-round to be able to do some hands-on learning with kids,” Robison said.
Robison hopes the project will create some more habitat for local wildlife and give the community a chance to interact with habitat, too.
Chiloquin project could serve as model
The concept for the collaborative project could be seen as a model for other areas in the future, according to Robison.
The Trust For Public Land does numerous Green Schoolyard projects throughout the country but never in a rural area, he said.
“This is definitely a first of its kind,” Robison said. “We’re kind of trying to see, can this model work and in a smaller community that doesn’t have a huge tax base to draw from?”
The answer so far for Robison has been unequivocally, yes.
“From my perspective, what we’ve learned is even though there are some challenges with doing this project in a smaller community there’s so many benefits to working in a rural space and specifically in Chiloquin, just with how deeply the whole community cares about the project, how well-established all the relationships are already,” Robison said.
“I would love for us to be able to get the full project funded this year and to take this model to other rural communities across Oregon.”
Robison said the project organizers has not yet hired a construction firm for the project, but confirmed design with a Seattle firm in the fall.
A date for an upcoming virtual fundraiser, separate from the GoFundMe, is scheduled for sometime in March.